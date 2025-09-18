Epigenetics Market Size Drives at 15.32% CAGR to Reach USD 70.51 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global epigenetics market size was valued at USD 16.95 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 70.51 billion by 2034, rising at a 15.32% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The global epigenetics market is driven by its expanding healthcare applications, growing innovations, and disease burden.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue of 39% share of the market in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 17.73% in the epigenetics market during the forecast period.

By product, the reagents segment held the major revenue share of 34% in the market in 2023.

By product, the services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.70% during the forecast period.

By technology, the DNA methylation segment held a 46% share in the market in 2023.

By technology, the histone acetylation segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR of 18.19% during the forecast period.

By application, the oncology segment held a 70% share in the market in 2023

By application, the non-oncology segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.32% during the forecast period.

By end-use, the academic research segment held a 39% share in the epigenetics market in 2023.

By end-use, the clinical research segment is expected to show the fastest growth with a CAGR of 16.40% during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

The epigenetic market encompasses the study of the changes in gene expression without altering the DNA sequence. They are responsible for modifying the DNA or histone proteins with mechanisms such as DNA methylation, histone methylation, large non-coding RNA, etc. This, in turn, is increasing their use to discover the disease mechanism, identify the biomarkers, conduct genetic studies, and for drug development. Moreover, their applications in oncology, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory diseases, neurological diseases, etc is are driving the market growth.

What are the Major Growth Drivers Epigenetics Market?

The growing demand for personalized medicine is the major driver, increasing the use of epigenetics. Its growing innovations to improve its detection and sequencing accuracy are also contributing to the market growth. Other drives include growing diseases, applications, and outsourcing trends.

What are the Key Drifts in the Epigenetics Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing funding and R&D to launch and enhance the epigenetics applications.

In September 2025, a Series B round of financing of $60 million was announced to be completed by Epigenic Therapeutics. The development of EPI-001 and EPI-003 for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and chronic hepatitis B, respectively, will be supported by this funding.

In June 2025, a total of $16.6M in funding was received by Zenith Epigenetics. Zenith Epigenetics is a well-known developer of small-molecule BET inhibitors for autoimmune disorders and cancer.

In May 2025, a total of $130 million was secured by NewLimit, which is a longevity biotech company in the Series B funding round. The mission of the company to extend the human healthspan with epigenetic reprogramming will be supported by this funding.

In February 2025, the TruDiscovery Grant, providing $400,000 in funding to organizations and researchers focusing on advancing longevity science, diagnostic innovation, and DNA methylation, was launched by TruDiagnostic, which is the leader in epigenetic testing and research.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Epigenetics Market?

Lack of skilled personnel and high cost act as a major challenge in market growth. This can lead to incorrect interpretation of the epigenetic data and reduce the adoption rates of the epigenetic technologies. Moreover, regulatory barriers and a lack of standardization are other challenges in the market.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Epigenetics Market in 2023?

North America captured the biggest revenue share of the epigenetics market in 2024. The presence of the advanced healthcare sector and growing healthcare investments, increased the use of epigenetics. The growing R&D has enhanced their innovations. This increased their adoption rates and enhanced the market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing Region in the Epigenetics Market in 2023?

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the epigenetics market during the upcoming years. The expanding healthcare sector is increasing the adoption of epigenetics and driving its research activities. The growing disease burden and awareness are also increasing its use. Thus, these factors, along with government support, are promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Why Did the Reagents Segment Dominate in the Epigenetics Market in 2023?

By product, the reagents segment held the largest share of 34% in the market in 2023, due to their repeated use. They were essential for epigenetic techniques. At the same time, the growing research and development has also increased their demand. Thus, this enhanced the market growth.

By product, the services segment is expected to show lucrative growth with a CAGR of 17.70% during the predicted time. The growing outsourcing trends are increasing the use of the services. Moreover, the rising demand for personalized medication is also increasing its use. Similarly, growing advancements are also contributing to the same.

By technology analysis

Which Technology Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Epigenetics Market in 2023?

By technology, the DNA methylation segment held the dominating share 46% in the market in 2023, due to its increased use. They were also used due to their wide range of applications. They were widely used for biomarker diagnostics, especially in oncology. They were also used in the development of precision medicine.

By technology, the histone acetylation segment is expected to grow at a significant rate with a CAGR of 18.19% during the predicted time. Their use in gene regulation is increasing. This, in turn, is increasing their use in the development of therapeutic approaches for cancer and neurological diseases.

By application analysis

What Made Oncology the Dominant Segment in the Epigenetics Market in 2023?

By application, the oncology segment led the market with a 70% share in 2023, due to the use of epigenetics for its detection. They were also used for the development of precision medicine and the treatment monitoring. Moreover, the R&D for the development of targeted treatment options with the use of epigenetics also increased.

By application, the non-oncology segment is expected to show lucrative growth with a CAGR of 16.32% during the upcoming years. The use of epigenetics is increasing for developing new treatment options for non-oncology diseases such as cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Their growing incidences are also contributing to their increased demand.

By end-user analysis

How the Academic Research Segment Dominated the Epigenetics Market in 2023?

By end-use, the academic research segment dominated the market with a 39% share in 2023, driven by growth in the R&D. These researchers are focusing on understanding the epigenetic mechanism and enhancing its applications. Moreover, the government grants are boosting the research activities.

By end-use, the clinical research segment is expected to show the highest growth with a CAGR of 16.40% during the upcoming years. There is a rise in the development of epigenetic diagnostics and therapies. They are also being used in the development of personalized treatments, enhancing the clinical trials.

Recent Developments in the Epigenetics Market

In September 2025, for antiphospholipid syndrome ("APS") the VolitionRx Limited, which is a multi-national epigenetics company, and Werfen's Immunoassay Technology Center, which is a leader in specialized diagnostics, signed a Research License and Exclusive Commercial Option Rights Agreement.

In August 2025, the first age-reversing epigenetic serum, that is Cellular Epigenetics Rejuvenating Serum, was launched by Beiersdorf, which is a parent company of Nivea.

In June 2025, the AB Chopra Epigenetics, which is a revolutionary longevity platform combining epigenetic science, consciousness-based healing, and artificial intelligence to redefine the future of well-being, was launched by the collaboration between the co-founder of Augustinus Bader skincare and biotech company Charles Rosier, and Deepak Chopra, MD.

In December 2024, the world’s first comprehensive epigenetic map, providing invaluable insights into the impact of lifestyle choices and environmental factors on disease progression, without altering the DNA sequence itself, will be developed by the collaboration between Genomics England, NHS England, UK Biobank, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

Epigenetics Market Key Players

Element Biosciences, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Dovetail Genomics LLC.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PacBio

Illumina, Inc.

Merck KGaA

GeneTex, Inc.

Abcam Limited

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Diagenode s.a.

Domainex

Novartis AG

Epigenica

Epizyme, Inc.

BioVision Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Active Motif, Inc.

AsisChem Inc.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Reagents

Kits Chip Sequencing Kit Whole Genomic Amplification Kit Bisulfite Conversion Kit RNA sequencing Kit Others

Instruments

Enzymes

Services

By Technology

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large non-coding RNA

MicroRNA Modification

Chromatin Structures

By Application

Oncology Solid Tumors Liquid Tumors

Non-oncology Oncology Inflammatory Diseases Metabolic Diseases Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Others





By End-use

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other Users



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

