Change in LHV Group Audit Committee

The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Group has appointed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Rain Lõhmus, as the fourth member of the Audit Committee as of 18 September 2025, with a term valid until 18 September 2028. The Chair and the other members of the Committee will continue in their current roles and terms.

Rain Lõhmus is one of the founders of LHV and currently serves as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LHV Group and as a member of the Supervisory Board of LHV Pank. In addition, he is a member of the Supervisory Board of Kodumaja AS. He is also the owner and management board member of AS Lõhmus Holdings and Lohmus Capital OÜ, and the owner of OÜ Merona Systems and Kõrberebane OÜ. Additionally, he is one of the owners of Umblu Records OÜ, OÜ KODRESTE and Zerospotnrg OÜ. Rain Lõhmus and the persons related to him (AS Lõhmus Holdings, OÜ Merona Systems) own altogether 68,649,130 shares of LHV Group, representing 20.94% of all shares

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of August, LHV’s banking services are used by 479,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 109,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 177,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.





