Mureka AI Launches V7.5 Model with Revolutionary Music Quality and Creativity Enhancement

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mureka, a global leader in AI music creation, announced the launch of its V7.5 model, featuring improvements in music quality and creative capabilities. The update enhances melodic motifs, arrangement quality, and realism in vocals and instruments. This enables users to create professional-grade compositions, providing a powerful creative resource for music professionals. Comparable in quality to leading models like Suno, Mureka V7.5 demonstrates how emerging players are rapidly shaping the competitive landscape of AI music.

Company Leadership in AI Music Innovation

Mureka develops AI music generation models independently, with its consumer product launched in 2024 attracting nearly 10 million users worldwide. The company's music model has completed 7 iterations as of July 2025. The platform operates through a workflow where users input text prompts or lyrics, and the system manages the production pipeline from composition through mixing.

The company envisions Mureka as a source of inspiration for the creation of outstanding music works, injecting continuous creative vitality into the entire music industry.

Mureka Platform Technology and Applications

Mureka's platform is built on four core features including song generation, instrumental generation, lyrics generation, and song extension, accessible through four control modes: text prompts, song reference, voice reference, and melody reference. This architecture enables the platform to serve both consumer and business applications through web and mobile interfaces.

For consumer users, the platform provides text-to-music generation, lyric-based composition, reference-based composition using audio or style inputs, and melody extension capabilities. The system supports voice cloning and vocal synthesis technology across 10+ languages, delivering professional-grade audio output with full commercial licensing rights.





For business applications, Mureka offers API integration capabilities enabling third-party implementation, custom model fine-tuning options allowing users to train personalized models based on their music libraries, and scalable infrastructure supporting high-volume generation requests. The platform enables companies in AI, music, video and audio, education, and gaming to unlock new possibilities through advanced production tools and music services.

Revolutionary V7.5 Model: Setting New Standards

The latest iteration delivers significantly improved melodic motifs and arrangement quality, with enhanced realism of vocals and instruments that achieves professional studio-quality output across all genres.

The V7.5 model is powered by Mureka's MusiCoT technology. Unlike traditional autoregressive models that operate on token-by-token prediction, human musical creativity follows a 'plan globally, fill details locally' approach. MusiCoT mirrors this human process by first guiding the model to generate musical structure planning before audio token generation, defining segments, emotions, and arrangements to enable more coherent musical progression.

The technology combines CLAP models to build "musical thinking chains" that make structure more analyzable and controllable. This allows input of reference audio of any length as style prompts, providing flexibility for replication and variation while avoiding direct copying through intelligent interpretation.





Comparative analysis and internal benchmarks show significant performance improvements across multiple metrics compared to the previous generation: Average Performance Rating increased from 43.4% to 57.7%, Vocal Realism & Expression from 48.5% to 70.0%, Motif Quality from 59.5% to 72.0%, and Composition Structure from 59.0% to 71.0%.





About Mureka

Mureka is a global leader in artificial intelligence-powered music creation, developing cutting-edge technology that democratizes music production for creators worldwide. The company's innovative platform combines advanced machine learning with intuitive user experiences, serving nearly 10 million users across multiple continents. Through continuous innovation and industry-leading model development, Mureka is transforming how music is created, experienced, and shared in the digital age.

For more information about Mureka and the V7.5 model, visit mureka.ai

