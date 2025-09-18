Trust Wallet Unveils Bold New Roadmap to Onboard the Next Billion Users, Powered by TWT





Trust Wallet’s next era begins, with a new roadmap and renewed vision for TWT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Wallet , the world’s leading self-custody Web3 wallet with over 210 million users, has unveiled its industry-leading roadmap . This ambitious plan sets the stage for onboarding the next billion users into Web3, with Trust Wallet Token (TWT) at the center. TWT is a utility token designed to power access, participation and features within the Trust Wallet ecosystem.

Since 2017, Trust Wallet has grown into the #1 self-custody wallet globally, supporting 100+ blockchains and currencies and securing over $30 billion in user asset balances. It has become the gateway for millions to send, trade, earn, and access crypto and digital assets — from everyday finance to NFTs, DeFi, and tokenized real-world assets. Today, 1 in 3 crypto holders use Trust Wallet.

Trust Wallet’s Foundation

210M+ installs and accelerating adoption across every market cycle

and accelerating adoption across every market cycle 35%+ market share across downloads and active users

across downloads and active users 4x year-over-year revenue growth from 2023 to 2024

from 2023 to 2024 $1B+ in average monthly swap volume

$750M+ total value locked in Earn (staking) products

in Earn (staking) products T he first crypto wallet to achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certifications for security and privacy

certifications for security and privacy Industry-first innovations such as FlexGas (EIP-7702) and smart wallet standards (ERC-7779, ERC-6900)



“Wallets are not just storage tools, they are the category that will bring true ownership to billions of people worldwide. Every onchain action starts with a wallet,” said Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet. “We’re grateful to already serve 210M+ people and to keep building for everyone still to come.”



The Journey Ahead: Trust Wallet’s Roadmap

Trust Wallet’s next chapter is built around four growth layers, designed to make crypto accessible, seamless, and rewarding for the next wave of global adoption.





Everyday Finance, Reinvented

Effortless crypto payments and transfers across chains, gas-free transactions, scam protection, and spending via Trust Card, Trust Pay, and Virtual Accounts.



Advanced Trading

With its users, Trust Wallet is evolving into a full trading hub - with self-custody at the core. This includes advanced trading modes with perpetuals up to 100x leverage, prediction markets, and best-in-class cross-chain swaps - seamless like a CEX, but fully self-custodial.



Earn, Grow, Repeat

The natural next step after trading is growth. TWT unlocks opportunities to earn and compound - fueling both adoption and loyalty, while connecting users to a vibrant rewards-driven community and giving them VIP benefits. This growth layer includes: Maximized returns through personalized earning and lending opportunities, with the chance to boost yields by holding TWT and actively engaging with the product. Holders can also gain access to exclusive TGE airdrops by participating in core features. Through Trust Alpha (Launchpool 2.0), new projects can tap into Trust Wallet’s community for visibility - with the potential to graduate into the broader Binance ecosystem.



The Unwritten Future

Expansion into identity, credit, embedded DeFi, and next-generation ownership models.

Trust Wallet: The Launchpad to the Binance Ecosystem

Rooted in the Binance ecosystem, Trust Wallet has become the starting point for many projects before they debut on larger platforms. With Trust Alpha (‘Launchpool 2.0’), projects that engage the Trust Wallet community can position themselves for broader Binance ecosystem opportunities — the largest in crypto. For TWT holders and Trust Wallet users, this means early access to tomorrow’s biggest projects. For builders, it means instant distribution at massive scale.

TWT: The Fuel for a Billion Users and Beyond

TWT is a utility layer directly tied to Trust Wallet. As the world’s #1 self-custody wallet expands, so does TWT, unlocking premium features like sponsored gas and gas-less, advanced trading tools, and enhanced security.

Anchored in a proven business model, TWT drives a sustainable growth flywheel where adoption fuels utility, and utility fuels adoption. It also powers rewards, builder support, and new project launches through next-gen programs that connect credible teams with real users - via allowlists, quests, and transparent incentives. Beyond that, Trust Wallet will launch an accelerator to back the boldest teams in Web3, giving them access, distribution, and community — all powered by TWT. “If Trust Wallet is the rocket, then TWT is the fuel to propel us into the future of finance,” added Chen.

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards — all in one place and without limits.

