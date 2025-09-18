Thurgood Marshall College Fund partners with Google to offer no-cost cloud and AI training to HBCU students

Washington, D.C., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is partnering with Google to bring its popular Google Career Launchpad program to students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), historically Black community colleges (HBCCs) and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs) to help them develop in-demand cloud computing and generative AI skills.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity for our students to learn skills that will elevate their career prospects even higher,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “We’re thankful to partner with Google on this initiative and look forward to the fruits of this collaboration.”

Google Career Launchpad is a no cost, nine-week training program to help students gain in-demand skills in cloud computing and provide preparation for Google Cloud’s Generative AI Leader (GAIL) certification. The course is a mixture of instructor-led and on-demand content over six core modules and hands-on labs. Students also receive 1:1 mentorship, career development sessions and a GAIL certification exam voucher upon completion.

“As companies increasingly leverage AI and cloud technologies, the demand for a skilled workforce in these fields has never been greater,” said Erin Rifkin, Managing Director of Google Cloud Learning Services. “Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s partnership with Google will bring our no-cost learning resources to more educational institutions and students, helping prepare them for in-demand careers in these critical fields."

The program is open to all majors at all member schools within TMCF’s network. There is no requisite knowledge requirement of cloud computing or AI knowledge. Students do not need a technical background for the GAIL certification.

Applications are open . This no-cost program begins Sept. 22, with priority acceptance on Sept. 15. The application window closes on Sept. 20.

“This is an incredible opportunity,” Dr. Williams said. “We work tirelessly to ensure our students gain competitive advantages as they prepare to enter the workforce. This is an exciting offering from our partners at Google Cloud to help train students in-demand skills.”

Apply today to level up with the Google Career Launchpad Program.