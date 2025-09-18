Former Amazon and Intuit Executives Among Founding Team of Datalinx AI

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datalinx AI , the AI Data Refinery focused on making consumer data actionable for the enterprise, today unveiled its founding team, which includes former Amazon, Intuit, Oracle and Unity executives. Co-founders Nicole Landis Ferragonio and Alek Liskov assume roles as Chief Product Officer and Chief AI Officer, respectively, joining CEO Joe Luchs and CTO Jeff Collins. The team is focused on solving one of the biggest challenges facing modern organizations: transforming messy data into actionable intelligence.



Ferragonio brings extensive adtech and product leadership experience to the Datalinx AI team, where she will spearhead product development, innovation, and operations. With over a decade of experience leading product and engineering teams, she previously held leadership roles at Amazon, where she played a pivotal role in building Amazon Marketing Cloud. Her work expanded access beyond data scientists to business users, pioneered privacy-safe analytics, and reshaped how advertisers engage with clean room technology, earning her a U.S. patent. Ferragonio began her career as a strategy and operations consultant for leading enterprises and holds an MBA from NYU Stern.

Liskov joins Datalinx AI as Chief AI Officer, leading the company’s AI strategy and the end-to-end implementation of its software solutions. A seasoned data science and product management leader, Liskov was previously a Director of AI and Data Product at Intuit where he led the development of AI-powered products and agents. Before that, he spent eight years at Verizon in executive roles advancing the company’s enterprise data platform and developing AI solutions across marketing, customer experience, and retail. Both are based in New York and together will scale the vision and growth of the company alongside Luchs and Collins.

“After a successful launch, we’re thrilled to announce Nicole and Alek as co-founders to accelerate our vision. Their deep expertise in product, engineering, and AI, particularly within the adtech and martech space, will be invaluable as we continue to empower our customers to get the most value out of their data,” said Luchs. “Our founding team is committed to helping customers move faster, compete smarter, and win in the AI era.”

“I’ve seen firsthand how companies struggle to unlock the full potential of their data,” said Ferragonio. “At Datalinx AI, we’re tackling this challenge head-on with a product that makes data readiness simple and scalable. I’m excited to partner with Joe, Jeff, and Alek to enable businesses to transform their data into actionable intelligence that drives smarter decisions and measurable results.”

Datalinx's momentum continues with its selection as one of five startups for the inaugural Databricks AI Accelerator Program. Participation grants Datalinx AI access to up to $250,000 in investment capital and product and service credits, plus go-to-market support, technical advisors, and executive sponsorship. The program also provides direct access to the Databricks VC Network—a consortium of leading investors focused on emerging data and AI startups.

About Datalinx AI

Datalinx AI is an AI Data Refinery that transforms raw consumer data into ready-to-use fuel for AI models and applications. By automating data exploration, transformation, enrichment, activation, and quality management, Datalinx AI eliminates data readiness bottlenecks, enabling marketing, analytics, data science, and engineering teams to move at the pace of AI innovation and unlock unprecedented growth.