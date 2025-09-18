Renovation Investment Transforms RWU Upper Commons Dining Experience

BRISTOL, R.I., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University students returned this fall to a refreshed Upper Commons, following a summer-long $2 million renovation project designed to expand dining options, highlight sustainability, and enhance the student experience.

The Commons received a full update to its service areas, seating, and equipment. The project introduced two major additions, OASIS, an allergen-friendly station that excludes the top nine allergens and gluten, and Create Your Own, an interactive station where students can prepare customized meals.

James Gubata, general manager for RWU Dining and its food service provider, Bon Appétit, said the renovation was timely, after maximizing facilities that have served almost 20 million meals in 19 years while also garnering national accolades for the best college food for the past decade. The updates come as RWU was ranked No. 21 in America and No. 2 in Rhode Island on Niche’s 2026 Best College Food list.

“We replaced equipment, improved food safety, and invested in energy-efficient systems that use less water and electricity,” he said. “The goal was a cleaner, safer, more sustainable space.”

OASIS offers freshly prepared meals made from scratch with whole ingredients by chefs trained in allergen safety. Opening week featured dishes such as chicken fajitas and glazed pork loin, with future menus including rosemary and garlic roast beef with roasted carrots and parsnips. An adjacent pantry provides gluten-free breads and cookies, with plans to expand the selection.

Create Your Own gives students the chance to cook dishes their way, starting with staples like omelets and stir-fries. Ingredients include eggs, diced chicken, sausage, vegetables, beans and a variety of seasonings. The station will also host cooking classes and chef demonstrations, such as a Homestyle Pasta & Meatball Making class led by catering chef manager Chef Brassard on Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.

“OASIS and Create Your Own are designed to give students more options and control,” said Sous Chef Victoria LoBello. “It’s about skill-building, customization and using seasonal, local ingredients from partners like Farm Fresh Rhode Island and DaSilva Farm in Portsmouth. We want students to be active participants in their meals.”

Students are already appreciating the changes. Junior Rheya Lasonde, a Legal Studies and Political Science major from Methuen, Mass., said the Commons feels fresher and brighter than before. “The new Commons is definitely simpler in design, and the Create Your Own station is something I see students using most often in the mornings,” she said. She added that OASIS provides important opportunities for students with allergies. “Many of my friends struggle with allergies, and having a station where they can cook or get safe meals makes dining more inclusive.”

Lasonde also pointed to the emphasis on seasonal produce as a benefit. “A focus on seasonal ingredients is a wonderful way to diversify dining hall options,” she said. The Commons will be placing signs that identify food sourcing that showcases the farm-to-fork approach that RWU and Bon Appétit bring with local farm and seafood sourcing in many meals.

Vice President for Student Life John King said the renovation reflects RWU’s broader investment in student life. “The Commons is more than a place to eat – it’s where students connect, build friendships and feel part of a community,” King said. “This renovation makes dining more inclusive, sustainable, and student-centered.”

