Thurgood Marshall College Fund selects new chief development officer

Washington, D.C., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) recently selected a new chief development officer after a national search.

Jonathan Sandville, who most recently served as a commissioner of the Legal Services Trust Fund Commission at the State Bar of California, will lead development activities at TMCF.

“After a comprehensive nationwide search, I’m delighted to welcome Jonathan as our chief development officer,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “We’re excited to utilize his background in development to elevate our impact to higher levels. Jonathan is an excellent addition to our development team and I look forward to their results under his leadership.”

At TMCF, Sandville is responsible for designing and implementing a robust fundraising strategy to amplify the organization’s mission, impact and sustainability. He will also lead efforts to engage major donors, corporations, foundations and government entities, fostering partnerships that align with TMCF’s strategic goals.

In his role at the Legal Services Trust Fund Commission, Sandville helped to oversee and administer over $210 million in grants annually for nonprofit civil legal aid organizations throughout the State of California. Sandville has also held the titles of president and CEO (African American Board Leadership Institute), vice president (The City University of New York, Liberty Science Center, National Urban League), chief development officer (Legal Defense & Education Fund, GLAAD), senior fellow (Institute for Nonprofit Practice) and guest lecturer (University of Southern California). He also serves on the boards of the Northridge Hospital Foundation (Dignity Health) and the Legal Services Trust Fund Commission (State Bar of California).

“It’s an honor to join the renowned Thurgood Marshall College Fund,” Sandville said. “I look forward to making an impact for the incredible students and institutions we serve.”

Sandville played football and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Clark Atlanta University, one of the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities. He also holds a master’s degree in international politics from the University of Ghana and a master’s in international educational development from Columbia University. He is also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org .

