Utah’s first new railroad in a century opens at Lakeview Business Park

Grantsville, Utah, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage Tooele Railroad, Utah’s first new short-line railroad in more than a century, opened yesterday to provide companies in northwest Utah with a cost-effective and sustainable connection to the greater national rail network.

The 11-mile line provides tenants at Lakeview Business Park in Grantsville with enhanced strategic access to efficient rail transportation, offering a significant and sustainable alternative to trucking logistics in the area. The railroad was approved by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board in 2024, with construction starting in November last year. The railroad will operate five days a week with a 286,000-pound gross rail load capacity, giving tenants access to markets across North America.

The railroad was developed by Savage, a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, in conjunction with Union Pacific Railroad. It will begin receiving its first shipments later this month.

“This new railroad is a major step forward for Utah’s economy,” said Governor Spencer Cox. “The Savage Tooele Railroad will open doors for Utah businesses, strengthen our supply chains, and create opportunities that will benefit our state for generations.”

“We know this is a much-needed link for the supply chain in northern Utah,” said Jeff Roberts, president and CEO of Savage. “Now that the Savage Tooele Railroad is operational, we’re excited to see it add value for our customers and support businesses in the area.”

The railroad links Union Pacific’s mainline near Interstate 80 directly into Lakeview Business Park, a 1,700-acre master-planned site developed by The Romney Group and Prologis. In addition to rail service, the park offers immediate access to I-80 and I-15, proximity to the Salt Lake City International Airport, and only a 20-minute drive to Union Pacific’s Salt Lake City intermodal terminal. Savage developed the railroad in partnership with Union Pacific Railroad, as well as Lakeview Business Park developers, The Romney Group and Prologis.

“Integrating rail service into Lakeview Business Park creates a logistical competitive advantage,” said Gus Gradinger, VP, customer led development, Prologis. “This new connection expands options, reduces transportation costs and enables faster distribution—making the park an even more attractive place to do business.

“Lakeview has always been about building long-term value for users and the surrounding community,” said Josh Romney, president of The Romney Group. “The Savage Tooele Railroad expands what’s possible here and reinforces our commitment to forward-looking development.”

“This is a win-win as we work together to meet growing demand in Salt Lake City,” said Kenny Rocker, executive vice president – marketing and sales, Union Pacific Railroad. “Short-line partnerships like this one with Savage Tooele Railroad allow us to deliver innovative rail solutions that help our customers connect to our premier network and get to market faster.”

About Savage

Established in 1946, Savage is a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, with more than 4,000 team members in about 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. Our customers and partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business so they can feed the world, power our lives and sustain the planet.

Attachment