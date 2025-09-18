Verizon remains America’s Best Wireless Network, Setting the Highest Bar for Quality and Reliability

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an industry filled with competing claims, Verizon continues to stand above the rest. While others may highlight specific metrics or short-term reports, Verizon’s wireless network performance is a matter of consistent, long-term leadership. Our unmatched track record of 35 consecutive J.D. Power awards for Network Quality and consistently delivering the RootMetrics best 5G experience and RootScore Award for best overall network performance in more than 100 cities tested across the country demonstrate that customers can always count on Verizon to deliver.

What You Need to Know

Winning Where It Matters: While some awards focus solely on stand-alone metrics, Verizon’s accolades from J.D. Power and RootMetrics reflect what truly matters to customers: multi-measured consistent quality and 5G reliability.

While some awards focus solely on stand-alone metrics, Verizon’s accolades from J.D. Power and RootMetrics reflect what truly matters to customers: multi-measured consistent quality and 5G reliability. Known For Excellence: Verizon is the most awarded brand for network quality, with a record of consistency no other carrier can match.

Verizon is the most awarded brand for network quality, with a record of consistency no other carrier can match. Comprehensive Performance: Our network is engineered for unparalleled reliability and performance in every situation, from high-traffic events to daily use. Verizon’s coast-to-coast coverage, covering 99% of the U.S. population, ensures fewer dropped calls and a more reliable experience, out-spanning networks focused on smaller, specific metropolitan areas.

Our network is engineered for unparalleled reliability and performance in every situation, from high-traffic events to daily use. Verizon’s coast-to-coast coverage, covering 99% of the U.S. population, ensures fewer dropped calls and a more reliable experience, out-spanning networks focused on smaller, specific metropolitan areas. Innovation and Reliability Combined: Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network provides exceptional speed and low latency, and is built with the security and reliability required to power critical services like those for first responders.

Why Verizon’s Network is in a Class of Its Own

Verizon’s network leadership is defined not by a single award but by its proven ability to consistently provide a reliable, high-quality connection. Verizon doesn’t just win awards; it sets the standard for what a network should be. Verizon’s focus on reliability, security, and nationwide coverage means customers are not only getting the best speeds but also a network they can depend on, wherever life takes them.

Verizon is #1 for Network Quality in 5 regions (tied in the Southwest and North Central regions) in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study - Volume 2 results. Verizon has also received the highest number of awards in network quality for the 35th time as compared to all other brands in the J.D. Power 2003-2025 Volume 1 and 2 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies. Network Quality measures customers’ satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. For J.D. Power 2025 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

Media Contact:

Aimee Knox

Aimee.knox@verizon.com

848-379-9356