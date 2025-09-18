NYSIF Launches NYSIF FUNDamental Podcast

New York, NY, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF), the state’s largest, not-for-profit workers’ compensation insurer, today announced a new podcast, NYSIF FUNDamental. The podcast series will engage with thought leaders, industry experts and combine the inspiring, personal stories of real people to provide unique perspectives on the issues that matter to NYSIF and its mission. Podcast episodes will cover worker safety, climate change, mental wellness, finance, technology and more.

“NYSIF FUNDamental provides an exciting opportunity for NYSIF to explore and highlight key issues that are foundational to support our mission of service and safeguard the well-being of New Yorkers,” said Gaurav Vasisht, NYSIF Executive Director and CEO. “Our dedication to worker safety and wellness is something that we are incredibly proud of, and NYSIF FUNDamental promises to offer engaging perspectives on our longstanding commitment.”

NYSIF FUNDamental is launching the first two episodes today.

Episode 1 “NYSIF Makes History” features Mr. Vasisht discussing how NYSIF’s rich history in the labor movement informs the organization’s modern approach to serving more than 2 million workers in New York State.

Episode 2 “Mt. Sinai Hospital Aims for Net Zero” features Dr. Muoi A. Trinh, Medical Director of Sustainability at Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Trinh discusses the greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. health care sector and Mt. Sinai’s innovative sustainability strategy, which has the largest hospital network in New York City on target to reach net-zero by 2050.

“Confronting climate change and developing sustainable solutions are essential to responsible patient care,” said Dr. Trinh. “As one of the largest health systems in New York, we have a unique duty to take action to improve health and do no harm. We care about our community and how we contribute to climate change affects our community in terms of air quality, pollution, and health.”

New episodes of NYSIF FUNDamental will be released at regular intervals throughout the year. NYSIF FUNDamental is available on our website, nysif.com, as well as most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and Google Podcasts. To subscribe, simply tap or click the follow or subscribe button in your streaming platform.

About NYSIF

NYSIF is the largest workers' compensation insurer in New York State and among the ten largest nationwide. NYSIF covers 2 million workers and insures nearly 200,000 employers in New York State. NYSIF's mission is to guarantee the availability of workers' compensation, disability insurance and paid family leave at the lowest possible cost to New York employers while maintaining a solvent fund. Since its inception 110 years ago, NYSIF has fulfilled this mission by competing with other insurance carriers to ensure a fair marketplace while serving as a guaranteed source of coverage for employers that cannot secure coverage elsewhere. NYSIF strives to achieve the best health outcomes for injured workers and be an industry leader in price, quality, and service for New York employers. For more information, visit nysif.com

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn