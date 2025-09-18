Procurement and Finance Automation Leader Order.co Named in The CEO Viewpoint’s “Top Fastest-Growing Companies to Watch 2025” List

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a leader in procurement and finance automation , today announced its inclusion in The CEO Viewpoint’s "Top Fastest Growing Companies to Watch 2025" list. This recognition highlights Order.co’s rapid growth powered by its revolutionary AI capabilities, which resolve the biggest purchasing and payment challenges businesses face today.

Since its founding in 2016, Order.co has established itself as the go-to solution for companies to maintain purchasing control and spend compliance across their entire organization. Instead of simply tracking spend after the fact, Order.co embeds financial controls at the point of purchase. These controls reduce friction across procure-to-pay workflows, create a more intelligent buying experience, and transform procurement from a cost center into a strategic growth enabler.

“We’re honored to be named as a fastest growing company to watch by The CEO Viewpoint,” said Zach Garippa, CEO and Co-founder of Order.co. “This award reflects not just our growth, but the impact we’ve helped our customers achieve. Every hour and dollar we save them in procure-to-pay processes becomes fuel for their businesses to grow. Being on this list is a testament to the work we’ve done, and a challenge to keep raising the bar.”

This rapid expansion reflects Order.co’s unique approach to resolving the procurement challenges that matter most to growing businesses. Traditional, card-based spend management tools often leave critical gaps in purchasing compliance, vendor optimization, and operational efficiencies. Order.co closes this gap by offering:

Every purchase flows through custom approval workflows to deliver complete oversight without slowing down critical order requests. AI-powered vendor optimization: Real-time evaluation of products across price, availability, delivery timelines, and vendor reliability based on real transaction data ensures optimal supplier selection.

Real-time evaluation of products across price, availability, delivery timelines, and vendor reliability based on real transaction data ensures optimal supplier selection. Built-in finance automation: Automatic GL coding and robust accounting integrations eliminate manual data entry and accelerate month-end reconciliation.

Automatic GL coding and robust accounting integrations eliminate manual data entry and accelerate month-end reconciliation. Automated purchasing: AI handles purchase order generation, vendor checkout completion with location and payment data, and critical order tracking updates in one consolidated email per day across all suppliers.





“Order.co has demonstrated an impressive ability to innovate and scale while keeping customer experience at the forefront,” said Peter Simpson, Editor at The CEO Viewpoint. “Their inclusion in our Top Fastest Growing Companies to Watch 2025 list reflects the remarkable growth and impact they’ve achieved in their field.”

To read the full article from The CEO Viewpoint featuring Order.co’s scalable procurement capabilities, visit https://theceoviewpoint.com/you-cant-swipe-your-way-to-scalable-procurement/ .

About Order.co

Order.co is an AI-powered procurement software that simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of world-class purchase order and AP automation. The result? Businesses cut costs and complexity with every order.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $70M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more. Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and gain total control over spending – saving an average of 5% on products. To request a live demo of Order.co’s AI capabilities, visit https://get.order.co/schedule-demo/ai/ .

About The CEO Viewpoint

The CEO Viewpoint is a prominent business publication dedicated to equipping C-level executives and industry leaders with actionable insights and strategies. Offering in-depth industry analysis, exclusive interviews, and expert commentary, The CEO Viewpoint connects a global audience of decision-makers with the trends shaping the future of business.

For more information, visit theceoviewpoint.com .

