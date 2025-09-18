Sift Maintains #1 Position Across All Fraud Prevention Categories in G2's Fall 2025 Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the AI-powered fraud platform delivering identity trust for leading global businesses, today announced its continued dominance in G2's latest Grid Reports, maintaining the #1 ranking across all fraud-related categories for the second consecutive quarter. Sift secured the top position in G2’s Fall Grid Reports for Fraud Detection, E-Commerce Fraud Protection, and Risk-Based Authentication (RBA).

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace and Sift's recognition is based on reviews from over 550 verified Sift users.

"Sift isn't just leading the pack as the #1 solution across every G2 fraud category – we’re re-defining the standard for what modern fraud prevention should deliver," said Armen Najarian, CMO of Sift. "Our continued investment in product and user experience fuels our mission to help every Sift customer to grow fearlessly.”

"Every quarter, G2 ranks the best products across thousands of reports by category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. "These reports serve as tailored guides for software buyers researching solutions that meet their specific business needs. Congratulations to Sift for appearing in our G2 Reports this season, thanks to the positive experiences shared by their customers."

Highlights of recent Sift user reviews on G2 include:

We consistently utilize Sift in our daily investigations. As risk investigators, Sift has become an essential part of our assessments. It guides us in decision-making by providing valuable insights such as login activities, locations and devices used, and other online behaviors of customers. The tool is user-friendly and seamlessly integrates with our other systems for conducting checks. Our Customer Support team also relies on this tool. The ease of implementation of Sift helps us work more efficiently.

What I like best about Sift is how effectively it empowers me in my role as a Risk Investigator. The platform's machine learning models and real-time decisioning allow me to detect and act on suspicious activity quickly and with confidence. I also appreciate how intuitive and customizable the tools are—it helps streamline my investigations and focus on high-risk cases without getting buried in false positives. Sift's commitment to innovation and collaboration makes it easier for me to stay ahead of evolving fraud tactics.

Sift integrates easily into our fraud review workflows and provides sandbox and production environments, ease of creating different workflows, solid risk scoring out of the box. The API is stable, and documentation is clear enough for quick implementation. The user timeline view in the console is especially helpful for investigating account behavior over time. It also supports real-time decisioning, which is valuable in high-volume transactional systems.



About Sift

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform delivering identity trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including Hertz, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

