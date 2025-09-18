Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Dividend Declaration

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

18 September 2025

Interim Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared an interim dividend of 1.375 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).

The interim dividend will be paid gross on Wednesday, 15 October 2025 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 26 September 2025. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 25 September 2025.

The interim dividend payment date is earlier than is typically the case pursuant to the Company and Fund’s quarterly dividend timetable. This is due to the proposed reconstruction and summary winding up of the Company and the Fund as announced on 2 May 2025, in relation to which a circular to shareholders is expected to be published shortly.

Accordingly, the interim dividend represents a pre-liquidation dividend. It is not anticipated that there will be any further dividends paid with respect to the Fund for the period up to the liquidation of the Fund.

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities.



For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:

Secretary

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey)

Limited

Tel.: 01534 700000 Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

