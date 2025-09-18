AKWEL: NET INCOME OF €13.6M IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

Champfromier, Thursday, September 18, 2025

NET INCOME OF €13.6M IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, specialists in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles, posted its 2025 half-year results.

Consolidated data - in € millions 06/30/2025 06/30/2024 Var. in % Revenue 510.6 528.8 -3.4% EBITDA 6.5 49.2 -86.8% Current operating income 27.8 24.4 +14.1% Current operating margin 5.4% 4.6% +0.8 pts Operating income 26.8 28.9 -7.4% Financial income (1.9) 0.0 - Net result (group share) 13.6 20.2 -32.9% Net margin 2.7% 3.8% -1.2 pts

In the first half of 2025, the AKWEL Group recorded consolidated turnover of €510.6M, down -3.4%.

The Group managed to improve the operational performance of its factories in the first half of the year, with good control of salary costs in particular, and maintained all of its efforts to prepare for the future. However, the results were impacted by the balance of ongoing customer disputes concerning SCR tanks, resulting in an impact of -€52.5M on external costs. This explains the sharp drop in EBITDA, which is partially offset in current operating income by reversals of provisions of +€32.8M.

The Group's net cash position, including lease liabilities, stood at €139.2M as of June 30, 2025, compared with €133.4M on December 31.

AKWEL's activity with its strategic customers has shown good resistance. This performance is bolstered by the postponement to 2026 of the production shutdown of SCR tanks.

The Group remains focused on its strategic priorities, developing its product potential as part of the transition to electric vehicles, optimizing its operational performance to remain agile in a particularly unstable automotive market and global environment, and continuing to implement its CSR commitments.

The Annual General Meeting has been set for September 30, 2025 and the dividend payment for the 2024 financial year is scheduled for October 7, 2025.

An independent family business, trading on Euronext Paris, AKWEL is a parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, and a specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this with their first-rate industrial and technological know-how in mastering the application and processing of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.



Operating in 20 countries across 5 continents, AKWEL employs 8600 people worldwide.

