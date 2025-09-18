AKWEL: NET INCOME OF €13.6M IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

Champfromier, Thursday, September 18, 2025

NET INCOME OF €13.6M IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

Current operating margin of 5.4% of turnover

Net cash position of €139.2M on June 30, 2025

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, specialists in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles, posted its 2025 half-year results, as approved by the executive board, on September 12, 2025. Audit reports are in the process of being issued.

Consolidated data - in € millions 06/30/2025 06/30/2024 Var. in % Revenue 510.6 528.8 -3.4% EBITDA 6.5 49.2 -86.8% Current operating income 27.8 24.4 +14.1% Current operating margin 5.4% 4.6% +0.8 pts Operating income 26.8 28.9 -7.4% Financial income (1.9) 0.0 - Net result (group share) 13.6 20.2 -32.9% Net margin 2.7% 3.8% -1.2 pts

DECREASE OF -3.4% IN CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER

In the first half of 2025, the AKWEL Group recorded consolidated turnover of €510.6M, down -3.4% as reported and at constant scope and exchange rates. The Group's activity was virtually stable in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) geographical area but there was a pronounced downturn in the Americas (-10.1%) and, to a lesser extent, in Asia (-3.4%).

OPERATING PROFIT SLIGHTLY DOWN

In a highly volatile market, the Group managed to improve the operational performance of its factories in the first half of the year, with good control of salary costs in particular, and maintained all of its efforts to prepare for the future, whether in terms of developing products, sales or information systems. However, the results were impacted by the balance of ongoing customer disputes concerning SCR tanks, resulting in an impact of -€52.5M on external costs. This explains the sharp drop in EBITDA, which is partially offset in current operating income by reversals of provisions for guaranteed returns of +€32.8M.

In this context, EBITDA decreased by -€42.7M (-86.8%) and current operating income rose by +14.1% to €27.8M, representing a current operating margin of 5.4% of turnover. Operating income decreased by -7.4% to €26.8M.

After an income tax expense of €11.4M, the net income attributable to the Group stood at €13.6M in the first half of the year, representing a net margin of 2.7% of turnover, which is down 1.2 points.

NET CASH POSITION OF €139.2M

With investments amounting to €19M during this half-year and before disbursement of the dividend, the Group's net cash position, including lease liabilities, stood at €139.2M as of June 30, 2025, compared with €133.4M on December 31.

PROSPECTS

When publishing its half-yearly turnover, the Group indicated that its projected decline in activity for 2025 is now expected to be less severe than anticipated at the start of the year. While the global market remains depressed and projects related to electric motors are less dynamic than expected, AKWEL's activity with its strategic customers has shown good resistance. This performance is bolstered by the postponement to 2026 of the production shutdown of SCR tanks.

The Group remains focused on its strategic priorities, developing its product potential as part of the transition to electric vehicles, optimizing its operational performance to remain agile in a particularly unstable automotive market and global environment, and continuing to implement its CSR commitments.

GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

Following completion of the audit work relating, in particular, to the supervision procedures implemented at the Ixtaczoquitlan site in Mexico, the 2024 accounts were fully certified by the statutory auditors in early September. The Annual General Meeting has been set for September 30, 2025 and the dividend payment for the 2024 financial year is scheduled for October 7, 2025.

Next press release: Turnover for the third quarter of 2025, November 6, 2025, after markets close.



An independent family business, trading on Euronext Paris, AKWEL is a parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, and a specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this with their first-rate industrial and technological know-how in mastering the application and processing of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.



Operating in 20 countries across 5 continents, AKWEL employs 8600 people worldwide.







Euronext Paris — Sub-fund B — ISIN: FR0000053027 — Reuters: AKW.PA — Bloomberg: AKW:FP





