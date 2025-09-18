Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Surpasses $8 Million in Funding

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, today announced the latest recipients of its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) grants for the second quarter of 2025. With this round of funding, the program has now invested more than $8 million across over 550 projects since 2008, reinforcing Yamaha’s leadership in protecting and expanding access to trails, riding areas, and public lands nationwide.

“The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative reflects our long-standing commitment to protecting access and promoting responsible recreation across America’s public lands,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha Motorsports marketing director. “Crossing the $8 million milestone underscores the tremendous impact made possible by our dealer partners, riding communities, and land stewardship organizations. Each project we support strengthens opportunities for future generations to enjoy safe, sustainable outdoor adventures.”

This quarter’s grants represent a wide range of projects, from national initiatives to local trail improvements. Notable recipients include:

National Museum of Forest Service History (Missoula, MT) – Creating interactive video exhibits showcasing the history of motorized recreation and responsible land stewardship.

Foundation for America’s Public Lands – Expanding OHV and trail access projects in Utah and Montana on Bureau of Land Management properties.

Trash Dogs AZ Inc. (AZ) – Monthly trail cleanups across the Coconino and Prescott National Forests, supported by Outdoor Sports.



Additional funded projects this quarter span Colorado, Washington, Idaho, Alabama, and California, supporting trail maintenance, safety improvements, interpretive signage, and fire prevention programs. The remaining grant recipients are:

Colorado 500 Charities Fund (Vickery Motorsports) – Italian Creek Road FS 759 Improvement Project

Cullman County Commission (Recreation & Performance Motorsports) – Stony Lonesome OHV Park Enhancements

Friends of Positional Projects (Coyne Powersports of Banning) – Interpretive Signage at Giant Rock for National Public Lands Day 2025

Desert Region Fire Safe (Palm Springs Motorsports) – Safeguarding High Desert Trails: OHV Use & Fire Prevention

National Museum of Forest Service History (Maverick Motorsports) – Educational Museum Exhibits on Recreation & Responsible Use

Owyhee Motorcycle Club (Dennis Dillon Powersports) – Safety Tunnel Construction

Pend Oreille County Parks & Recreation Dept. (AllSport) – Batey-Bould “Tracks & Trails Basecamp” ORV Access & Parking

Rocky Mountain Sport Riders (Silverthorne Powersports) – Eagle County Trail Systems Maintenance and Dry Lake MX Park Operations

The Foundation for America’s Public Lands – OHV and Trail Access Improvements in Montana & Utah

Trash Dogs AZ Inc. (Outdoor Sports) – Monthly Trail Cleanups

The Yamaha OAI accepts applications year-round and awards funding quarterly, prioritizing projects that enhance safe and responsible OHV use, improve and maintain trails, and protect long-term public land access.

The application deadline for Q3 2025 grants is September 30. Public land managers, riding clubs, and outdoor organizations are encouraged to apply at YamahaOAI.com.

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation's public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $8 million contributed to over 550 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams, helped children learn to ride bicycles, and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding and cycling clubs and associations, national, state and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

