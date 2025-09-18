CareMetx Welcomes Kurt Brumme as Chief Financial Officer

Bethesda, MD, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMetx, a leading technology-enabled services company dedicated to improving patient access to specialty therapies, today announced the appointment of Kurt Brumme as Chief Financial Officer. Brumme will lead the company’s financial strategy and operations, guiding continued investment in solutions that make the treatment journey more seamless for patients and providers.

Brumme brings more than 20 years of investment and healthcare experience, with a track record of building and scaling high-growth companies across healthcare technology, outsourced payer services, and biopharma commercialization. Most recently, he was a Partner at Parthenon Capital, a ~$10 billion private equity firm focused on growth-oriented technology and tech-enabled businesses in healthcare and financial services. Brumme co-led Parthenon’s healthcare investment effort and partnered closely with portfolio company executives to drive transformational organic and inorganic growth across multiple market-leading businesses.

“Kurt’s extensive financial and strategic leadership in healthcare services and technology makes him uniquely suited to help guide CareMetx in its next chapter of growth,” said Jim Rowe, Chief Executive Officer of CareMetx. “His experience in scaling companies and partnering with management teams will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission of improving patient access to therapies.”

Earlier in his career, Brumme held roles at General Atlantic, Morgan Stanley, and Grupo Qualicorp, where he supported healthcare companies through periods of rapid growth and transformation. His appointment comes as CareMetx expands its technology-enabled services to improve patient access and to enhance the provider experience.

“I’m excited to join CareMetx at such a pivotal moment for the company and the industry,” said Brumme. “CareMetx has built a strong foundation as a leader in patient access solutions, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth and continue delivering value to our clients and the patients they serve.”

About CareMetx

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services platform facilitating patient access to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device manufacturers, CareMetx leverages digital eServices integrated in a cohesive platform to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data, and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands. Learn more at caremetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/caremetx-llc.