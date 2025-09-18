Dogecoin and Cardano Holders Begin Testing on the Remittix Wallet Set to Rival Trust and MetaMask

KOŠICE, Slovakia, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix (RTX), the innovative blockchain initiative changing the way people make digital payments, has officially opened beta testing of its Web3 wallet, with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) token holders invited to be among the first to try out its powerful new platform.

The milestone puts Remittix firmly as a strong contender to market leaders such as Trust Wallet and MetaMask.

The Remittix token has had impressive presale performance having raised more than $26 million, having sold more than 665 million tokens at $0.1080 per token. Such intriguing figures are a testament to the enormous demand in the market for a wallet that not only holds assets, but brings them into the global finance system.

Building Utility Beyond Storage

In contrast to conventional wallets, which exist mainly as asset storage and exchange-based, Remittix is designed with real-world application. The platform supports crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries, enabling value to be transferred directly into legacy financial systems.

An in-app foreign exchange solution by a live conversion rate calculator provides users with in-app foreign exchange capability, enabling seamless exchange across currencies without going through third parties.

The wallet will handle over 40 coins on day one, both well-known assets and high-potential altcoins. Transactions are optimized to be fast and affordable, so international remittances are available to consumers and businesses in an integrated manner.

By harnessing the power of blockchain technology for real-world usability, Remittix is carving out its place as a legitimate on-ramp to the $19 trillion global payments economy.

Security and Trust at the Forefront

In an era where reliability is key, Remittix has gone the extra mile to establish its credibility. The project is extremely audited by CertiK, the leading blockchain security firm, and is currently #1 on CertiK Skynet among pre-launch tokens. This certification acts to highlight both the technical solidity of the project as well as its commitment to investor safety.

On the adoption front, Remittix has already secured exchange listings with BitMart and LBank, which open up both retail investors and institutions worldwide. These initial exchange listings ensure liquidity and exposure are established well before the wallet's complete public release.

Dogecoin and Cardano Holders Lead the Way

Selecting Dogecoin and Cardano communities as beta testing subjects was a tactical choice. Dogecoin is among the most widely used cryptocurrencies, boasting a loud community of users and considerable transactional volume.

Cardano, then again, is famous for its research-oriented blockchain idea and scalable ecosystem. These two communities are providing the right testing ground for a platform that was originally built around high activity, simplicity, and trust.

Community-Centered Incentives

Remittix is also introducing incentives for early adoption. RTX has a referral rewards program that gives participants a 15% USDT immediate reward for every new presale customer they refer. There’s also an ongoing $250,000 giveaway campaign to compensate the most engaged supporters.

All of these are not only aimed at acquiring early users but also at establishing a strong, engaged community ahead of the mainnet release.

About Remittix (RTX)

Remittix is a revolutionary blockchain project with an objective to solve inefficiencies in the international remittances market. With secure crypto-to-fiat exchanges, low-cost remittances, and scalable business integrations, the platform is bridging the gap between digital money and physical-world finance. Through deflationary tokenomics, CertiK-audited security mechanisms, and community-driven development, Remittix is set to become one of the most anticipated crypto projects of 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

