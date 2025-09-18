Newfoundlanders Support RCMP Members, Want Equitable RCMP Funding to Inform Their Vote

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Police Federation (NPF) today released fresh public opinion survey results highlighting strong and growing public support for RCMP Members in Newfoundland and Labrador. The results also show a call from residents for fair and equitable RCMP funding, as well as for any future provincial government to deliver a clear, transparent plan for policing to help inform decisions ahead of the upcoming election.

The survey, conducted across Newfoundland and Labrador by Pollara Strategic Insights for the NPF in August, offers a snapshot of how Newfoundlanders and Labradorians view RCMP policing in their province and where they believe attention is needed:

Almost 4 in 5 (79%) of all Newfoundlanders have a favourable impression of RCMP officers, up from 75% from last year.

Favourability is even higher (81%) among those who live in areas policed locally by the RCMP.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents (65%) want a clear provincial policing plan heading into the election.

A combined 74% of respondents agree that the RCMP should receive higher, or the same level of, funding compared to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC), considering their broader geographic scope and responsibilities.

“These survey results are a strong endorsement of the professionalism and dedication of our Members serving communities across Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Brian Sauvé, President and CEO of the National Police Federation. “Whether or not directly policed by the RCMP, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians recognize the value and effectiveness of RCMP services.”

While public support for the RCMP is high, the data also reveals concern about a growing imbalance in how policing is funded in the province. Over the past three years, RCMP budgets have increased by just 15%, compared to 22% for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC), despite RCMP Members serving larger, more complex areas with more calls for service, up 12% in RCMP-served areas verses 8% in RNC areas.

“The RNC serves primarily smaller urban areas yet continues to receive a greater share of funding increases,” added Sauvé. “Meanwhile, RCMP Members, who cover over 80% of the province’s landmass and serve more than half its population are being stretched increasingly thin and are in urgent need of additional resources to meet growing demand.”

The RCMP is responsible for delivering unmatched and world-class, scalable and specialized policing services across Newfoundland and Labrador, often in remote or hard-to-reach areas. Members regularly go beyond their core duties, acting as mentors, volunteers, and mental health responders in the communities they serve.

“As Newfoundlanders and Labradorians head to the polls, the message is clear: residents want fairness, transparency, and a government that will support their RCMP Members,” said Sauvé.

This survey comes on the heels of continued urgent calls from the public, municipalities, and decision-makers for additional police resources to address drug-related crime, as well as much needed supports for those impacted by substance abuse and addiction.

The NPF continues to advocate for evidence-based public safety policies, and for appropriate, sustained investment in RCMP Members who play a critical role in keeping Newfoundland and Labrador safe every day.

Survey link: https://npf-fpn.com/app/uploads/2025/09/NPF-NL-Wave-2-Aug-2025-1.pdf

