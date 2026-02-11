Media Statement: NPF Statement on Shooting in Tumbler Ridge, BC

TUMBLER RIDGE, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following is a statement from National Police Federation President and C.E.O., Brian Sauvé, regarding the tragic shooting in Tumbler Ridge, BC on February 10, 2026.

“On behalf of the National Police Federation, I want to express our profound grief and horror following the tragic school shooting yesterday, February 10, in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. Our thoughts are with our Members, the victims, their families, students and staff at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, and the entire community as they grapple with this devastating incident and its lasting impact.

We also recognize the extraordinary courage and heroism demonstrated by our RCMP Members. Faced with an unpredictable and dangerous situation, they rushed towards the scene swiftly and decisively to protect the community. There is no doubt that their heroic actions prevented further loss of life and additional harm.

While our Members are trained to respond to critical incidents, they are not immune to the emotional and psychological toll these events take. Today, they are not only processing what they experienced in the line of duty, they are also grieving alongside the community they serve. Our hearts go out to them and their families as they come to terms with the weight of this tragedy. We stand firmly with our Members and will ensure they have access to the supports and resources they need in the days and weeks ahead.

In moments like this, we are reminded of the risks police officers face every day to keep communities safe. We ask Canadians to keep everyone affected by this tragedy in their thoughts.”

