Media Statement: National Police Federation Welcomes Federal Government Commitment to RCMP Contract Policing Beyond 2032

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following is a statement from National Police Federation President and C.E.O., Brian Sauvé, regarding the Federal Government's confirmed intention to provide contract policing services to provinces and municipalities across Canada beyond 2032.

“After months of sustained advocacy, we welcome the Government of Canada’s clear commitment, outlined by the Minister of Public Safety, to continue the RCMP’s expert contract policing services beyond 2032, as reported by CBC News in “Ottawa commits to keeping Mounties on front lines.”

This clarity reaffirms the exceptional service delivered by our Members and gives contract partners the certainty they need to plan and invest confidently in long-term public safety.

The previous Government’s 2024 ‘Contract Policing Assessment: What We Heard’ report made clear that most, if not all, contract partners expressed a desire to renew their RCMP policing agreements. Recent commitments from British Columbia and Nova Scotia further demonstrate that momentum. Today’s remarks confirms what communities across Canada already know: RCMP Members deliver highly capable, professional, and sustainable frontline policing, and stand ready to continue doing so for decades to come.

The RCMP remains a uniquely capable organization in North America, able to surge resources to any community, regardless of size or geographic location. With more than 150 specialized services, from financial crime units to extortion task forces, Members bring unmatched depth and adaptability to every operation.

The integrated nature of municipal, provincial, and federal policing within one organization provides a vital advantage for Canadians’ safety and security. In an era where a single traffic stop in one community can lead to an investigation spanning provinces or even international borders, the RCMP’s structure eliminates investigative gaps and enables swift, coordinated responses that support victims and protect communities.

Beneath every RCMP uniform is a person, who lives, works, and volunteers in the same community they serve. Ensuring long-term stability in contract policing keeps those Members, and their families, rooted where they belong.

As contract renewal discussions move forward, the NPF remains ready to work constructively with the Government of Canada and contract partners to strengthen RCMP policing services for the future.”

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and liveability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

