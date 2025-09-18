Quadient Named Most Valuable Pioneer in AI Maturity Matrix for Customer Communications Management by QKS Group

QKS Group recognizes Quadient’s excellence in AI vision, maturity, and real-world impact in the CCM platform landscape





Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global intelligent automation platform enabling secure and professional business connections, has been recognized as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) by QKS Group in its first AI Maturity Matrix for Customer Communications Management, a new program spotlighting companies that are leading innovation and setting new standards in technology. The report highlights Quadient’s strong performance in artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, innovation and execution within the Customer Communications Management (CCM) space.

QKS Group’s AI maturity model evaluates organizations based on their AI innovation depth and market impact. Quadient earned top scores in both AI vision and maturity, distinguishing itself through deep generative AI integration, robust governance frameworks and measurable business outcomes. With the integration of advanced AI assistance, Quadient Inspire, the company’s industry-leading CCM solution, now empowers organizations to achieve up to 50% faster content creation and double communication output without increasing headcount. By guiding authors with real-time suggestions, Quadient Inspire dramatically accelerates time-to-market while improving consistency, quality and regulatory alignment across all customer communications.

“We are extremely proud of QKS Group’s recognition of Quadient’s leadership in AI-powered transformation for customer communications, all the more in this recent context of accelerating AI transformation and heightened investor interest in our industry,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO at Quadient. “This distinction reflects the dedication and ingenuity of our teams, who are driving purposeful innovation every day. At Quadient, we’re not just integrating AI, we’re architecting future-ready solutions that help businesses unlock new levels of customer engagement, operational efficiency, and strategic impact. This acknowledgment strengthens our determination to remain the trusted standard for compliant and scalable AI in CCM.”

According to Saurabh Raj, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, “The MVP recognition is not about who is loudest in the AI race; it’s about who is building it right. In a market clouded by hype, MVPs are the ones reshaping industries with AI as a core driver and not as an accessory. Quadient’s AI-driven CCM platform turns ambition into action, empowering business users with intuitive, prompt-based content creation, real-time sentiment adjustment, and automated multilingual translation. It enables non-technical teams to craft compliant, personalized communications effortlessly, while streamlining migration and ensuring inclusive, interactive customer experiences across every channel.”

At the heart of its Digital Automation platform, Quadient’s any-premise enterprise CCM solution allows business users to design and manage complex, personalized communications with minimal IT support. Native AI Assistant enhances workflows with real-time readability and sentiment analysis, actionable suggestions, and open-prompt content generation. Additional features include one-click sentiment optimization, automated translation into over 150 languages, and customizable AI prompts—all within a secure environment powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI, making it a powerful CCM platform designed to meet the security needs and restrictions imposed on large enterprises.

This recognition by QKS Group reinforces Quadient’s role as a trusted partner in digital transformation. As industries increasingly rely on AI to redefine customer experiences, Quadient ensures its clients are equipped with intelligent, ethical, and future-ready solutions that boost productivity, reduce risk, and deliver communications that truly resonate.

For a complimentary copy of the QKS whitepaper on AI Maturity in CCM, visit https://www.quadient.com/en/qks-ai-maturity-matrix-ccm.

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit http://www.quadient.com/en/.

