Warp Appoints Tyler Sala as Director of Strategic Solutions to Accelerate Growth and Strengthen Customer Partnerships

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp , an innovative, enterprise freight transportation service powered by advanced technology, today announced the appointment of Tyler Sala as Director of Strategic Solutions. Sala will lead Warp’s sales strategy, expand enterprise partnerships, and accelerate adoption of Warp’s freight solutions across North America.

A Track Record of Scaling Freight Solutions

Sala most recently served as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Waggon , where he launched and scaled a remote-first logistics company. In this role, he led operations, managed distributed teams, and developed customer-focused solutions that addressed freight inefficiencies for growing brands. Prior to Waggon, Sala spent time at Flock Freight and brings 20 years of experience in the freight industry.

Sala brings a strong understanding of ‘best-in-class customer service,’ a value that Warp puts before all else, ensuring every partnership is built on trust, responsiveness, and long-term success.

Driving Warp’s Next Stage of Growth

“Tyler brings exactly the kind of leadership and operational expertise that Warp needs as we scale,” said Daniel Sokolovsky , Co-Founder and CEO, Warp . “He understands both the technology and the real-world logistics that drive value for our customers, and he knows how to build teams that deliver results.”

“Tyler has a rare combination of entrepreneurial vision and deep logistics expertise,” said Troy Lester , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Warp . “He knows how to scale teams, build meaningful customer relationships, and deliver operational value. His leadership will be critical as we continue to grow Warp’s network and redefine middle-mile logistics.”

With Sala’s background in scaling logistics solutions and building customer-first organizations, his role at Warp will directly support the company’s mission to modernize middle-mile freight. By pairing his operational expertise with Warp’s technology-driven platform and expanding network, the company is well-positioned to accelerate growth, deepen enterprise partnerships, and set a new standard for efficiency and service in freight transportation.

“I’m thrilled to join Warp at such an exciting time,” said Tyler Sala , Director of Strategic Solutions, Warp . “The opportunity to combine cutting-edge technology with a flexible, nationwide freight network is exactly what shippers need today. I look forward to helping more customers unlock efficiency and scale through Warp’s solutions.”

About Warp

Warp is a tech-powered freight network combining cross-docks, carriers, and multiple vehicle types including cargo vans, box trucks, and 53 foot trailers to deliver flexible LTL, FTL, and parcel solutions nationwide. By connecting shippers, cross-docks, and carriers through a single operating system, Warp enables flexible, efficient, and highly visible freight movement.

With real-time tracking, AI-powered routing, and a versatile national fleet of 53’ carriers, box trucks, and cargo vans, Warp helps brands move freight faster, carriers operate leaner, and retailers stay stocked.

