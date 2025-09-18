New York, USA, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market to Exhibit Substantial Growth at a CAGR of ~4% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The overactive bladder treatment market is experiencing steady growth driven by the increasing prevalence of OAB, especially among the aging population. Rising awareness about urinary disorders and the availability of new pharmacological therapies, including antimuscarinics and β3-adrenergic agonists, are expanding treatment adoption. Additionally, the development of minimally invasive procedures and combination therapies is enhancing patient outcomes, further fueling the overactive bladder treatment market demand.

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Summary

The global overactive bladder treatment market size is projected to increase from USD 3.8 billion in 2024 to USD 5.1 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the overactive bladder treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Endo, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Viatris Inc., Medtronic, Axonics, Inc., Valencia Technologies, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Zydus Group, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Neuspera Medical, and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the overactive bladder treatment market during the forecast period.

In the treatment type segment of the overactive bladder treatment market, the anticholinergic drugs category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Overactive Bladder Treatment Market

Rising Prevalence of Overactive Bladder

The incidence of OAB is steadily increasing, particularly in aging populations. Age-related bladder changes, combined with the growing burden of diabetes and obesity, are expanding the patient pool in need of effective therapies.

Advancements in Pharmacological Therapies

Novel drug classes such as antimuscarinics, β3-adrenergic agonists, and combination regimens are broadening treatment choices. With improved efficacy, safety, and tolerability, these therapies are gaining wider acceptance among physicians and patients.

Impact of Comorbid Conditions

Neurological disorders, bladder and prostate cancers, and urinary tract infections often aggravate OAB symptoms, creating additional demand for targeted treatment approaches within broader disease management frameworks.

Technological Innovations in Device-Based Therapies

Minimally invasive solutions like neuromodulation systems and intravesical therapies are emerging as alternatives for patients unresponsive to drugs, driving growth in device-based interventions.

Improved Healthcare Access

Enhanced healthcare infrastructure, availability of specialized urology centers, advanced diagnostics, and supportive reimbursement policies are facilitating faster adoption of OAB therapies, particularly in developed regions.

Lifestyle and Societal Factors

Sedentary habits, stress, and poor dietary patterns are increasingly linked to bladder dysfunction. Growing awareness of lifestyle-related triggers is pushing demand for both preventive measures and therapeutic solutions.

Regional Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Insights

North America is expected to capture the largest share of the overactive bladder treatment market, driven by multiple factors. The region's lead is due primarily to the rising number of OAB patients, influenced by an aging population and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions. Additionally, the increasing rates of neurological, urological, bladder, and prostate cancers are boosting demand for effective OAB therapies. Frequent product approvals and the introduction of innovative treatments by prominent industry players further support market growth. Leading companies in the region are investing heavily in R&D to develop advanced OAB solutions. For instance, in June 2025, Neuspera Medical, Inc. announced FDA approval of its integrated sacral neuromodulation (iSNM) system for treating urinary urge incontinence (UUI), a primary symptom of OAB. Neuspera’s iSNM system offers patients a less invasive alternative compared to traditional sacral neuromodulation therapies.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Overactive Bladder Treatment Market

In July 2025, Eisai Co., Ltd. launched Beova® Tablets, a once-daily, selective β3-adrenergic receptor agonist designed to relax the bladder muscle, improve urine storage, and alleviate symptoms such as urgency, increased urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence.

launched Beova® Tablets, a once-daily, selective β3-adrenergic receptor agonist designed to relax the bladder muscle, improve urine storage, and alleviate symptoms such as urgency, increased urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence. In June 2025, Marksans Pharma Ltd. announced that its UK subsidiary, Relonchem Ltd., had obtained marketing authorization from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for its Oxybutynin hydrochloride oral solution. The approval covers the product at a strength of 2.5 mg per 5 ml.

announced that its UK subsidiary, Relonchem Ltd., had obtained marketing authorization from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for its Oxybutynin hydrochloride oral solution. The approval covers the product at a strength of 2.5 mg per 5 ml. In June 2025, Neuspera Medical, Inc. announced that the FDA approved its integrated sacral neuromodulation (iSNM) system for the treatment of urinary urge incontinence (UUI), a key symptom of overactive bladder.

announced that the FDA approved its integrated sacral neuromodulation (iSNM) system for the treatment of urinary urge incontinence (UUI), a key symptom of overactive bladder. In April 2025, Amara Therapeutics, a medical technology company based in Ireland specializing in women’s health, revealed the initiation of a clinical trial to assess its digital therapeutic approach for treating overactive bladder in women.

Overactive Bladder Treatment Overview

Overactive bladder (OAB) treatment focuses on reducing the frequency, urgency, and urge incontinence symptoms while improving overall quality of life. First-line approaches typically involve lifestyle and behavioral interventions, such as bladder training, pelvic floor muscle exercises, fluid management, and dietary adjustments to reduce bladder irritants like caffeine and alcohol. These non-pharmacological strategies aim to strengthen bladder control and retrain voiding habits, often providing significant relief with minimal risk.

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Assessment

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Segmentation Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Segmentation By Treatment Type: Neurostimulation Devices, Anticholinergic Drugs, Antispasmodic Drugs, and Others Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

