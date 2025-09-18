New York, USA, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market to Increase at a CAGR of 9.4% During the Forecast Period (2025–2034) Due to the Launch of Emerging Therapies and Chronic Venous Insufficiency Medical Devices | DelveInsight

The total market size of chronic venous insufficiency in the leading geographies, the US, EU4, UK, and Japan, in 2024 was approximately USD 2.1 billion. It is expected to grow by 2034, driven by broader market penetration of approved devices such as the Duo Venous Stent System, Venclose System, ClosureFast RFA System, and others, and the introduction of new emerging treatments like P-TEV (Verigraft AB), TR987 (TR Therapeutics), VenoValve (enVVeno Medical Corporation), and others.

DelveInsight’s Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging chronic venous insufficiency drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted chronic venous insufficiency market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Summary

The total chronic venous insufficiency treatment market size was USD 2.1 billion in 2024, and it is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

The United States accounts for the largest market size of chronic venous insufficiency, i.e., 60% , in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan. Based on DelveInsight's assessment in 2024, the 7MM had 17.6 million diagnosed prevalent cases of CVI. These are expected to rise due to the growing geriatric population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2025−2034).

diagnosed prevalent cases of CVI. These are expected to rise due to the growing geriatric population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2025−2034). Key chronic venous insufficiency companies, including MediWound, TR Therapeutics, Verigraft AB, enVVeno Medical Corporation, Theraclion, and others, are actively working on innovative drugs and chronic venous insufficiency medical devices.

and others, are actively working on innovative drugs and chronic venous insufficiency medical devices. Some of the key chronic venous insufficiency therapies in clinical trials include EscharEx, TR987, P-TEV , and others. These novel chronic venous insufficiency therapies are anticipated to enter the chronic venous insufficiency market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others. These novel chronic venous insufficiency therapies are anticipated to enter the chronic venous insufficiency market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Key chronic venous insufficiency medical devices in development include VenoValve, EnVVe, SONOVEIN, and others.

Discover which chronic venous insufficiency medications are expected to grab the market share @ Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market

Rising CVI Prevalence is Driving the Market

Based on DelveInsight's assessment in 2024, the 7MM had approximately 17 million diagnosed prevalent cases of CVI, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.4% by 2034.. These are expected to rise due to the growing geriatric population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2025−2034).

Innovations in Non-Pharmacological CVI Treatments

Advancements in technology, like advanced compression devices and therapeutic ultrasound, enhance non-pharmacological treatments for CVI by optimizing venous circulation and aiding tissue repair. These innovations offer precise and personalized care, improving treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Key CVI Companies Driving R&D

The clinical trial landscape of CVI possesses potential candidates. Companies like VERIGRAFT (P-TEV), enVVeno Medical Corporation (VenoValve), Theraclion (SONOVEIN), MediWound (EscharEx), TR Therapeutics (TR987), and others are engaged in research and development efforts for CVI.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Analysis

The CVI market is witnessing a shift from traditional surgical procedures toward less invasive therapies, including endovenous laser treatment, radiofrequency ablation, sclerotherapy, and novel pharmacological approaches. Minimally invasive techniques like Sclerotherapy, Endovenous Laser Therapy (EVLT), and Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) are also gaining traction. EVLT works by inserting a laser fiber into the affected vein, where laser energy is applied to close it. At the same time, RFA uses a catheter to deliver radiofrequency energy that causes the vein to collapse and seal. Compared to conventional surgery, these approaches are less invasive and typically allow faster recovery.

In August 2023, Medtronic received FDA 510(k) clearance for an upgraded ClosureFast RFA catheter with a slimmer 6-F profile, now available in the U.S. Additionally, companies like enVVeno Medical Corporation and VERIGRAFT are actively developing and testing new treatment candidates for Chronic Venous Insufficiency.

Learn more about the chronic venous insufficiency treatment options @ Chronic Venous Insufficiency Medical Devices

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Competitive Landscape

The dynamics of the chronic venous insufficiency market are expected to shift in the coming years due to the increasing global healthcare spending. Some of the devices and therapies in development include EscharEx (MediWound), P-TEV (Verigraft AB), VenoValve (enVVeno Medical Corporation), SONOVEIN (Theraclion), and others.

Verigraft’s P-TEV is an advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) developed as a novel alternative to autologous or synthetic grafts in reconstructive vein surgery. Its clinical evaluation is ongoing in the TECVI-1 trial, a Phase I/II open-label exploratory study involving 15 patients with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), designed to assess the feasibility and safety of P-TEV grafts. In May 2025, Verigraft reported that AEMPS approved an amendment confirming the completion of patient enrollment in the Phase I/II trial, underscoring the strong safety profile of the P-TEV platform.

The enVVeno Medical Corporation’s VenoValve, meanwhile, is a first-of-its-kind surgically implanted device being developed for deep venous CVI. Positioned within the femoral vein, it functions as a one-way valve to restore upward blood flow in the leg and improve venous return to the heart. Its clinical progress is being tested in the pivotal SAVVE study. In June 2025, enVVeno released interim two-year follow-up results from 42 of the 75 participants in its U.S. pivotal VenoValve trial at the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) 2025 VAM25 meeting.

The anticipated launch of these emerging chronic venous insufficiency therapies and devices are poised to transform the chronic venous insufficiency market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge chronic venous insufficiency therapies and devices continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the chronic venous insufficiency market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about new treatment for chronic venous insufficiency, visit @ Chronic Venous Insufficiency Management

Recent Developments in the Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market

In June 2025, enVVeno presented the interim two-year follow-up data on 42 subjects from the 75 person VenoValve US pivotal trial at the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) 2025 Vascular Annual Meeting (VAM25).

presented the interim two-year follow-up data on 42 subjects from the 75 person VenoValve US pivotal trial at the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) 2025 Vascular Annual Meeting (VAM25). In May 2025, VERIGRAFT announced that the Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) formally approved an amendment confirming the completion of patient recruitment for the company’s ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial (TECVI-1), recognizing the strong safety profile of the P-TEV technology.

announced that the Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) formally approved an amendment confirming the completion of patient recruitment for the company’s ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial (TECVI-1), recognizing the strong safety profile of the P-TEV technology. In April 2025, VenoValve was featured in the Annual Charing Cross Symposium in 2025.

What is Chronic Venous Insufficiency?

Chronic venous disease (CVD) is a common condition that primarily affects the veins in the lower limbs. It includes a wide range of venous disorders, from minor cosmetic issues such as spider veins to more serious and disabling problems like venous ulcers. Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) represents the advanced stages of CVD and is a widespread, long-term disorder characterized by impaired blood circulation in the superficial or deep veins. This dysfunction results in elevated venous pressure, known as venous hypertension, which in turn causes clinical manifestations such as leg swelling, skin changes, and discomfort.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Epidemiology Segmentation

The chronic venous insufficiency market forecast is derived using patient-based forecasts and analysis. The report offers in-depth analysis of the historical and current chronic venous insufficiency patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan). It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The chronic venous insufficiency market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan) segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of CVD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVD

Stage-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVI

Gender-Specific Cases of Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Download the report to understand which factors are driving chronic venous insufficiency epidemiology trends @ Chronic Venous Insufficiency Treatment Algorithm

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market CAGR 9.4% Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Size in 2024 USD 2.1 Billion Key Chronic Venous Insufficiency Companies MediWound, TR Therapeutics, Verigraft AB, enVVeno Medical Corporation, Theraclion, Philips, BD, Medtronic, Tactile Medical, Koya Medical, and others Key Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapies and Medical Devices EscharEx, TR987, P-TEV, VenoValve, EnVVe, SONOVEIN, Duo Venous Stent System, Venclose System, ClosureFast RFA System, ActiTouch, Dayspring Compression System, VenaSeal, and others

Scope of the Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Venous Insufficiency current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Venous Insufficiency current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Chronic Venous Insufficiency Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Chronic Venous Insufficiency Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about chronic venous insufficiency drugs in development @ Chronic Venous Insufficiency Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Key Insights 2 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report Introduction 3 CVI Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of CVI in 2020 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of CVI in 2034 4 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Classification of CVI 7.3 Signs and Symptoms of CVI 7.4 Causes of CVI 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Diagnosis 7.7 Treatment and Management of CVI 7.8 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Treatment Algorithm 7.9 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Treatment Guidelines 8 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Patient Journey 9 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.2.1 Prevalent Cases of CVD 9.2.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases for CVD 9.2.3 Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVD 9.2.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVI 9.2.5 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVI 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVI in the 7MM 9.4 The US 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Marketed Chronic Venous Insufficiency Medical Devices 10.1 Stent System 10.1.1 Duo Venous Stent System: Philips 10.1.1.1 Company Overview 10.1.1.2 Product Description 10.1.1.3 Regulatory Milestones 10.1.1.4 Other Developmental Activities 10.1.1.5 Clinical Development 10.1.1.5.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.1.1.6 Safety and Efficacy 10.1.1.7 Product Profile 10.2 Radiofrequency Ablation System 10.2.1 Venclose System: BD 10.2.2 ClosureFast RFA System: Medtronic 10.3 Compression System 10.3.1 ActiTouch: Tactile Medical 10.3.2 Dayspring Compression System: Koya Medical 10.4 Others 10.4.1 VenaSeal: Medtronic 11 Emerging Chronic Venous Insufficiency Drugs 11.1 EscharEx: MediWound 11.1.1 Company Overview 11.1.2 Product Description 11.1.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.1.4 Clinical Development 11.1.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.2 TR987: TR Therapeutics 11.3 P-TEV: Verigraft AB 12 Emerging Chronic Venous Insufficiency Medical Devices 12.1 VenoValve: enVVeno Medical Corporation 12.1.1 Company Overview 12.1.2 Product Description 12.1.3 Other Developmental Activities 12.1.4 Clinical Development 12.1.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.1.5 Safety and Efficacy 12.2 EnVVe: enVVeno Medical Corporation 12.3 SONOVEIN: Theraclion 13 Chronic Venous Insufficiency: Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Key Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Forecast Assumptions 13.3 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Outlook 13.4 Total Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in the 7MM 13.5 Total Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency by Therapies in the 7MM 13.6 Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in the US 13.6.1 Total Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in the US 13.6.2 The Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency by Therapies in the US 13.7 Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in EU4 and the UK 13.8 Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in Japan 14 Key Opinion Leaders’ Views on Chronic Venous Insufficiency 15 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market SWOT Analysis 16 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Unmet Needs 17 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Drivers 18 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Barriers 19 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Access and Reimbursement 19.1 The United States 19.2 In EU4 and the UK 19.3 Japan 20 Bibliography 21 Acronyms and Abbreviations 22 Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Clinical Trial Analysis

Chronic Venous Insufficiency Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key CVI companies, including MediWound, TR Therapeutics, Verigraft AB, enVVeno Medical Corporation, Theraclion, Philips, BD, Medtronic, Tactile Medical, Koya Medical, among others.

Deep Vein Thrombosis Market

Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key DVT companies, including Carbomimetics, GlycoMimetics, Marizyme, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bio-Synectics, Inc., among others.

Deep Vein Thrombosis Clinical Trial Analysis

Deep Vein Thrombosis Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key DVT companies, including Carbomimetics, GlycoMimetics, Marizyme, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bio-Synectics, Inc., among others.

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key radiofrequency ablation devices companies, including Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK Schweiz AG, Abbott, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Medtronic, AngioDynamics, CONMED Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd, Arthrex Inc., STARmed Co., Ltd., HOLOGIC, Inc., Baylis Medical Company, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH, Bramsys, RF Medical Co., Ltd, OSYPKA AG, Avanos Medical, Inc., among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter