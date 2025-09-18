Notified Unveils Content OS, the First Operating System for PR in the New Answer Economy

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified today introduced Content OS, a powerful new framework designed to help public relations professionals thrive in the age of AI-driven search and answer engines. Dubbed the ‘Answer Economy,’ this new era reflects the shift from traditional search results to instant, authoritative answers delivered by AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini and Copilot. In this environment, trusted visibility is the new currency of influence, where brands risk being invisible if they’re not part of the answer.

By uniting GlobeNewswire press release distribution, an AI-enhanced media contacts database, media monitoring and advanced analytics that includes an exclusive partnership with Profound, Content OS delivers the industry’s only AI-first workflow designed for the Answer Economy.

The Content OS Workflow

1. Craft: ‘Content Streams’

With Content OS, every press release becomes the foundation for a full campaign. Content Streams transforms a single release into a structured set of story elements for both people and machines, powering blogs, social posts, fact sheets, media kits, bylined articles, Wikipedia updates and more. One story flows consistently across every channel. It all starts with the press release.

2. Distribute: AI-First Distribution

Rebuilt for the Answer Economy, the GlobeNewswire distribution service now delivers releases optimized for AI visibility by embedding metadata, release tags and media snippets that signal authority to both journalists and answer engines, while reaching a global network of media outlets.

3. Amplify: Targeted Media Engagement

Through the Notified media contacts database, PR teams can reach the right journalists with Smart Search and Personalized Pitch, the AI-powered editorial pitch feature. Earned coverage generated through this outreach strengthens the trust signals that drive visibility in AI-generated answers.

4. Measure → AEO Analytics

Content OS tracks performance across traditional media, communities and answer engines. With the exclusive diagnostics from Profound, communicators can measure citations and presence in AI results across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and more, proving communications impact well beyond clicks or impressions.

“The scoreboard is changing. AI search is upending traditional SEO tactics, and PR campaigns now have an unprecedented ability to ensure that your corporate story or brand narrative is seen, heard, and understood. When the rules shift, the winners are the ones who adapt. That’s why we built Content OS: to give PR professionals the contextualized content they need to meet audiences where they are in the new Answer Economy,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Executive Officer at Notified. “By combining distribution, intelligence and analytics into a unified workflow, we’re empowering public relations teams to shape the narratives that define the future of corporate communications.”





A Single Portal for PR Success

Content OS brings every stage of the PR workflow into one place, from planning and creation to distribution, amplification and measurement.

By integrating trusted capabilities like GlobeNewswire, a media contacts database, media monitoring and advanced analytics, Content OS becomes the central hub PR teams need to launch campaigns, track visibility and prove impact in the Answer Economy.

More information on Content OS will be available soon.



About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.



Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

