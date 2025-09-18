DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Goshen Medical Center Customers Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised

FAISON, N.C., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding a computer hacking incident at Goshen Medical Center. Goshen Medical Center learned of a data breach on or about March 4, 2025.

About Goshen Medical Center

Goshen Medical Center, a nonprofit healthcare provider in eastern North Carolina, has been delivering care to more than 40,000 people annually since 1979.

What happened?

On or around March 4, 2025, Goshen Medical Center identified unusual activity on its network. They initiated an investigation and found that on February 15, 2025, some files were accessed without authorization. Approximately 456,385 individuals have been impacted by this data breach.

The compromised files potentially include personal details such as names, addresses, birth dates, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and medical record numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Goshen Medical Center, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Goshen Medical Center data breach.

