Tronox Holdings PLC, Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

On July 30, 2025, Tronox issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The Company reported revenue of $731 million, reflecting a 10.9% decline compared to the same quarter the previous year and falling short of consensus estimates by $53.45 million. Tronox attributed the underperformance in part to delays in Brazil’s anti-dumping investigation, which negatively affected sales in the region. The Company further announced a revision to its 2025 financial outlook and stated it was implementing proactive measures, including adjustments to capital allocation priorities aimed at enhancing long-term shareholder value.

Following this announcement, Tronox’s stock price declined by $1.95 per share, or approximately 37.94%, closing at $3.19 per share on July 31, 2025.

