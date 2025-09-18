Alameda Health System is recognized for responsible sourcing and sustainable procurement

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alameda Health System (AHS) has been recognized as a top performer by Vizient® in its 2025 Responsible Sourcing Ranking. This honor is in recognition of AHS' sustainable procurement practices that drive economic resilience and regenerative social impacts.

AHS is the public safety-net health system that provides health care to all in Alameda County. However, AHS is not only an essential health care provider; it is also a major economic driver in the Bay Area. AHS sources goods and services from thousands of vendors and prioritizes partnerships with local and minority-owned businesses; it is the fourth largest employer in Alameda County and is a prestigious teaching institution that trains the next generation of health care workers.

"AHS is a pillar organization in our community. We prioritize keeping our dollars local whenever possible, as well as sourcing and distributing resources directly within the communities we serve. This includes responsible supply chain practices that build regenerative prosperity with vendors whose practices and values align with our mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all," said AHS Chief Executive Officer (CEO), James Jackson.

This year, 1,220 facilities participated in the Vizient Responsible Sourcing Excellence performance study for work spanning July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Award evaluation was based on the percentage of a provider's spending with suppliers that meet responsible sourcing criteria, along with demonstrated alignment to organizational goals and measurable achievements in supply chain stewardship.

"Congratulations to the team at Alameda Health System for being recognized as a Top Performer in the Vizient Responsible Sourcing Excellence Award," said Simrit Sandhu, spend management president at Vizient. "This achievement highlights your dedication to empowering small businesses and aligning procurement strategies with broader organizational goals. By championing responsible sourcing, you are helping shape a stronger, more resilient health care supply chain for the future."

The Vizient Responsible Sourcing Excellence recognition was accepted by Doug Johnson, MBA, C.P.M., AHS system vice president of supply chain management, and Shannon Grandrath, AHS director of supply chain sourcing procurement, at the Vizient Connections Summit in Las Vegas on Sept. 17, 2025.

This honor arrives months after the passage of sweeping cuts to Medicaid that were signed into law as part of H.R.1, also known as The Big Bill. Experts project that AHS will lose $100 million annually in federal funding by 2030 due to The Big Bill. Approximately 80% of AHS funding comes from Medicaid and state health care reimbursements, known in California as Medi-Cal. These dollars not only support essential health care services like trauma, emergency, hospital and primary care, but also purchasing budgets for the goods and services that are necessary to deliver care.

While AHS remains steadfast in its mission of caring, healing, teaching, and serving all, it faces unprecedented funding cuts that will ripple out to impact the broader business community and economy. Community members, business owners, and vendors who value the public safety-net system are encouraged to ask their congressional leaders to take action to mitigate the impacts of The Big Bill.

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading safety-net, integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, an affiliate acute care hospital, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching, and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

