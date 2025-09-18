Ceramics Industry Set for Strong Growth, Projected to Reach $62.5 Billion by 2030

Boston, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Ceramics Markets: A BCC Research Outlook” is expected to grow from $41.3 billion in 2025 to $62.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global ceramics market, segmented by product type, end use, and region. It covers six key ceramic categories: technical ceramics, bioceramics, electroceramics, polymer-derived ceramics (PDCs), 3D-printed ceramics, and transparent ceramics. Each category is further broken down by material composition, application or end use, and regional distribution across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study highlights the diverse applications of ceramics in industries such as electronics, energy, automotive, aerospace, medical, and defense, reflecting the growing global demand for and innovation in advanced ceramic technologies.

This report is especially relevant now due to the accelerating global demand for ceramics driven by sustainability, miniaturization, and customization trends, particularly through 3D printing. The regions of Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America are leading in innovation, while emerging markets show growing potential. Advanced ceramics are becoming essential in next-gen technologies, with the electric vehicle (EV) revolution boosting their use in batteries, power electronics, and lightweight components. Additionally, 3D printing enables rapid prototyping and complex designs for medical and industrial applications, while transparent ceramics are expanding into photonics, military optics, and wearable tech, marking a pivotal moment for the industry.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Bioceramics in Dental Care: Bioceramics are increasingly used in dental implants and restorations because they are safe, durable, and compatible with human tissue. As dental health awareness grows, especially among aging populations, demand for these materials is rising.

Electroceramics in Electronics: Electroceramics play a key role in miniaturizing consumer electronics like smartphones and wearables. Their unique electrical properties make them essential for compact, high-performance components such as sensors and capacitors.

PDCs in Aerospace and Energy: Polymer-derived ceramics (PDCs) are valued for their ability to withstand extreme temperatures and harsh environments. This makes them ideal for aerospace, defense, and energy systems where reliability under stress is critical.

Transparent Ceramics in Optoelectronics: Due to their clarity and strength, transparent ceramics are used in lasers, lenses, and optical devices. As optoelectronics and photonics expand in fields like communication and medical imaging, demand for these materials is growing rapidly.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $38.5 billion Market size forecast $62.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.6% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product Type, End Use, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and South Korea Market drivers Growing adoption of bioceramics in dental restoration.

Expanding applications of electroceramics in consumer electronics miniaturization.

High-temperature stability of polymer-derived ceramics (PDCs) in aerospace and defense and energy systems.

Expansion of optoelectronics and photonics, leading to increased demand for transparent ceramics.

Interesting facts:

Ceramic-based solid-state batteries are emerging as a breakthrough technology, offering higher energy density, improved safety, and longer lifespan compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Companies such as Toyota and Samsung SDI are developing ceramic electrolytes to replace conventional liquid electrolytes, reducing the risk of thermal runaway and battery degradation.

Emerging startups:

SINTX Technologies Inc.: SINTX Technologies offers advanced ceramic technology solutions for a wide range of industries. The company produces technical ceramic and composite components for biomedical, aerospace, defense, and energy markets.

Bosch Business Innovations GmbH: Bosch Business Innovations GmbH (Bosch Advanced Ceramics) is an additive manufacturer of technical ceramics. The company uses 3D printing and injection molding processes and serves as an engineering partners for sophisticated ceramic components, offering comprehensive consultation services from material selection to design optimization.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for ceramics was valued at $38.5 billion and is projected to reach $62.5 billion by the end of 2030. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

The factors driving the growth of the ceramics market include:

Increasing demand for technical ceramics in high-performance coatings.

Growing adoption of bioceramics in dental restoration.

Growth in the use of bioceramics of regenerative medicine and tissue engineering.

Expanding applications of electroceramics in consumer electronics miniaturization.

High-temperature stability of PDCs in aerospace and defense and energy systems.

Increased demand for transparent ceramics due to expansion of optoelectronics and photonics.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The ceramics market is segmented based on the type of ceramics:

Technical Ceramics: material, end use, and region

material, end use, and region Electroceramics: material, application, end use, and region

material, application, end use, and region Bioceramics: material, type, application, and region

material, type, application, and region Polymer-Derived Ceramics: material, end use, and region

material, end use, and region 3D Printed Ceramics: material, end use, and region

material, end use, and region Transparent Ceramics: material, type, end use, and region

Which material segment will be dominant through 2030?

The alumina segment will be dominant in the technical ceramics, bioceramics, electroceramics, and 3D printed ceramics markets through 2030. For the polymer-derived ceramics market, the silicon carbide segment will dominate the market through 2030 in terms of value.

Which region has the largest market share?

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market by value for technical ceramics, bioceramics, electroceramics, polymer-derived ceramics, and transparent ceramics. For 3D printed ceramics, North America held the largest share by value in 2024. Factors propelling the regional market are growing end-use industries, technological advances, and increased use of corrosion, temperature, and heat-resistant materials.

Market leaders include:

3M

ABM ADVANCE BALL MILL INC.

ADVANCED CERAMIC MATERIALS

APPLIED CERAMICS INC.

CAM BIOCERAMICS

CERAMCO INC.

CERAMTEC GMBH

CERION LLC.

COORSTEK INC.

CUMI DENKA CO., LTD.

DSM-FIRMENICH

ELAN TECHNOLOGY

ELECTRO CERAMIC INDUSTRIES

FERROTEC (USA) CORP.

GENERAL ATOMICS

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. (GE AEROSPACE)

HIMED

INNOVACERA

INTERNATIONAL SYALONS (NEWCASTLE) LTD.

KYOCERA CORP.

MATERION CORP.

MCDANEL ADVANCED MATERIAL TECHNOLOGIES LLC

MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS

SAINT-GOBAIN

