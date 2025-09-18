Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Benworth Capital Partners Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benworth Capital Partners LLC (“Benworth”), a Florida-based finance company,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of tens of thousands of individuals. In the incident, a criminal actor accessed the Benworth network and acquired records with personally identifiable information (“PII”) including names, addresses, taxpayer identification numbers including Social Security numbers, phone numbers, and loan information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Benworth related to this data breach.

