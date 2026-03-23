Heritage Bank Data Breach Claims Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Bank (“Heritage”), a financial institution with locations in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Heritage related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to Heritage’s network and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) including individuals’ names in combination with:

Social Security Number

Date of Birth

Taxpayer Identification Number

Financial Account Number

If your information was impacted in this incident, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

If you have received any other data breach notice letters in the last 30 days, please contact us here.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

1 https://local.heritagebanknw.com/wa