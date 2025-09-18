SERVPRO Partners with First Responders Children's Foundation to Honor 9/11 Heroes and Support Nashville Youth

Nashville, Tennessee, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In commemoration of September 11th and to honor the courage of first responders, Servpro Industries, LLC served as the presenting sponsor of the Nashville Sounds First Responders Night when the Sounds took on the Gwinnett Stripers at First Horizon Park. The evening featured a special ceremony recognizing local heroes and the presentation of a $10,000 grant to support youth in the Nashville community.

In partnership with the First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), representatives from Servpro Industries, LLC and area franchises presented the grant to fund the Nashville Fire Department's BLAZE Mentoring Program, a community engagement initiative that provides mentorship and guidance to local youth. Additionally, more than $1,500 worth of toys were donated to Metro Nashville Police Department's holiday outreach program that delivers gifts and food baskets to local families.

"First responders embody the spirit of service that defines our communities," said Brett Ponton, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC. "Every day, these brave men and women put their lives on the line to protect and serve others, often without recognition. It was an honor to host them at the game and shine a spotlight on their dedication and sacrifice."

The evening's ceremonies included Nashville Fire Chief William Swann and Metro Police Chief John Drake throwing ceremonial first pitches alongside Gary Farley, a SERVPRO® Team Bisig teammate and former Assistant Commissioner of Fire for the State of Tennessee. The highlight came when Servpro Industries, LLC and local franchises SERVPRO® Team Bisig and SERVPRO® Team Dixon, along with FRCF representatives, presented the $10,000 check on the field to program representatives.

"Supporting programs like BLAZE allows us to extend the impact of our partnership beyond a single evening," Ponton added. "By investing in youth mentorship, we're helping first responders continue their service to the community in a different but equally important way – shaping the next generation of leaders and citizens."

The BLAZE Mentoring Program represents the Nashville Fire Department's commitment to community engagement. It provides local youth with positive role models and guidance. The program connects young people with firefighters who serve as mentors, helping to build stronger communities through meaningful relationships and shared experiences.

First Responders Children's Foundation works nationwide to support the families of first responders and fund programs that strengthen communities. Through partnerships like the one with Servpro Industries, LLC, FRCF continues its mission of honoring those who serve and protecting those they leave behind.

