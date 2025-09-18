NVIDIA Announces £2 Billion Investment in the United Kingdom AI Startup Ecosystem

News Summary:

NVIDIA commits £2 billion to catalyze the U.K.’s AI startup ecosystem and accelerate the creation of new companies, jobs and globally transformative AI businesses.

Accel, Air Street Capital, Balderton, Hoxton Ventures and Phoenix Court will join NVIDIA’s investment in the U.K. market, underscoring their commitment to foster the U.K. AI ecosystem.

The investment will bring new capital and advanced AI infrastructure to major U.K. hubs like London, Oxford, Cambridge and Manchester — empowering researchers and developers across the country to scale the next generation of AI businesses.



LONDON, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced an investment of £2 billion in the U.K. market to catalyze the nation’s AI startup ecosystem and scale the next generation of globally transformative AI businesses. The new capital will be used to foster economic growth, develop more innovative AI technologies, create new companies and jobs, and empower the U.K. to compete in the AI market globally.

Scaling AI companies in the U.K. has been challenging due to limited access to supercomputing, constrained venture capital outside London, rising energy costs and difficulty for VCs to access leading academic institutions, where many researchers are also entrepreneurs. NVIDIA, in collaboration with Accel, Air Street Capital, Balderton Capital, Hoxton Ventures and Phoenix Court, will accelerate the U.K. AI ecosystem by providing new capital for AI startups.

“This is the age of AI — the big bang of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “The United Kingdom is in a Goldilocks moment, where world-class universities, bold startups, leading researchers and cutting-edge supercomputing converge. There has never been a better time to invest in the U.K. — AI is unlocking new science and sparking entirely new industries. With new capital and advanced infrastructure, we are doubling down to empower the U.K. to lead the next wave of AI innovation.”

The investment will expand access to capital in key U.K. economic centers, AI growth zones and deep technology ecosystems like London, Oxford, Cambridge and Manchester. NVIDIA’s investment, combined with new, world-class AI infrastructure, will empower researchers and developers nationwide, fueling the launch and growth of AI startups.

“NVIDIA’s investment is a major vote of confidence in the U.K. both today and long into the future,” said U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. “By backing our startups, empowering our researchers and connecting capital with talent, this partnership will create jobs, spark new industries and ensure the U.K. remains at the forefront of global AI leadership.”

NVIDIA is committed to working closely with the U.K.’s leading company founders and VCs — especially in London, home to world-renowned academic AI labs — and partnering with top U.K.-based funds to ensure capital and compute reach the most ambitious entrepreneurs and most dynamic regions, including the U.K. government’s newly announced AI growth zone.

Following NVIDIA’s recent commitment to manufacturing up to a half-trillion dollars’ worth of AI supercomputers in America, the investment will be domiciled in the United States and activated in the United Kingdom, celebrating the transatlantic partnership between the two countries. NVIDIA is purposefully investing in the U.K.’s future, unlocking opportunities for the next generation of British innovators.

“In collaboration with NVIDIA, we're accelerating the growth of U.K. AI startups,” said Sonali De Rycker, partner at Accel. “World-class compute and fresh capital will empower the next wave of entrepreneurs and AI startups, create new jobs and further enable the U.K. to compete in the AI race. The U.K. has long been a hotbed for AI talent, with a strong community of researchers, founders and world-class universities, and this new investment will supercharge the AI flywheel.”

“We’ve embarked on a new journey where scaling AI unlocks capabilities that, when we started in this industry over a decade ago, would have been considered magic,” said Nathan Benaich, general partner at Air Street Capital. “The U.K. has world-class talent and research, but the infrastructure has not kept pace. This commitment aims to bridge that gap by providing U.K. founders with the resources needed to build globally significant AI companies.”

“We are in the midst of a seismic technology shift as people and companies around the world increasingly depend on more intelligent hardware and software,” said James Wise, partner at Balderton Capital. “The U.K. is fortunate to be home to some of the teams and companies leading that wave. The challenge facing us, however, is how to overcome constraints like the cost of energy or ability to access compute. Investment from firms like Balderton and companies like NVIDIA will help smooth the path, so more global winners can be built and thrive here in the U.K.”

“The U.K. has the talent, research institutions and entrepreneurial drive to build world-leading AI companies — but turning breakthrough ideas into global impact requires collective action,” said Hussein Kanji, founder and partner at Hoxton Ventures. “We’re thrilled to partner with NVIDIA to commit resources to help Britain’s brightest founders commercialize their innovations and build the next generation of transformational AI companies.”

“Britain has the science and the talent. This collaboration with NVIDIA puts capital and computing power in their hands to scale globally,” said Saul Klein, founder and executive chair of Phoenix Court. “With nearly 800 venture-backed U.K. companies generating revenues of over $25 million, the opportunity now is to back the next wave of truly differentiated AI companies solving real-world challenges.”

