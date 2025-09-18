San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hike Back, a new documentary from Irreverent Warriors of the Grunt Style Foundation, premieres on YouTube and streaming platforms. This raw, unapologetic film reveals what happens when veterans take healing into their own hands. No filters, no protocols, no polished scripts.

At a time when conventional therapies and prescriptions continue to fall short, Irreverent Warriors is doing something different; and it’s working. The Hike Back captures that difference in its most honest form. Through real conversations, laughter in the middle of pain, and unfiltered footage, the film shows how connection, camaraderie, and a little dark humor are helping veterans choose to stay alive.

This is an incredible look into what veterans are building together when they’re finally allowed to show up as themselves.

About Irreverent Warriors & Grunt Style Foundation

Irreverent Warriors is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization under the Grunt Style Foundation. Irreverent Warriors is dedicated to ending veteran suicide through humor, connection, and camaraderie. Its signature Silkies Hikes, volunteer-led hikes in military PT gear, have brought together more than 100,000 veterans to share space, build trust, and build their tribe again.

Watch the Film

The Hike Back on YouTube at youtube.com/irreverentwarriors.

Follow @IrreverentWarriors on social media

