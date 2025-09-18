ServiceTitan to Empower HVAC Contractors with Acquisition of Conduit Tech

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Conduit Tech , an HVAC design and sales platform that leverages next-generation LiDAR technology, to build permit-ready load calculations and drive customer engagement. Through this acquisition, ServiceTitan will integrate Conduit’s sales proposal and enablement tools with its suite of AI automation products, empowering contractors with fast and accurate measurement tools and custom visualizations that deliver both technical accuracy and an exceptional customer experience homeowners can trust.

“One of the most powerful ways contractors win business today is by delivering a modern and data-backed experience for home and business owners,” said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. “Conduit makes that possible by taking the manual work out of assessments and proposals, giving technicians the ability to generate accurate, professional presentations in minutes. That means they can spend more time building relationships with homeowners, leading to stronger sales conversations, higher conversion rates, and better ROI for contractors.”

Built specifically for HVAC contractors, Conduit’s LiDAR-powered platform allows technicians to create 3D models, load calculations and visualizations onsite in minutes, providing fast and accurate measurements of a home's interior and potential system designs. This increased efficiency enables technicians to serve more homes per day, present the ideal options to customers and increase revenue potential without adding staff, all while driving stronger sales performance.

Conduit’s platform equips HVAC contractors with:

Fast and accurate LiDAR scanning so detailed proposals can be created in minutes.

so detailed proposals can be created in minutes. Custom visualizations that easily educate homeowners with photo-realistic renderings of HVAC units and system designs.

that easily educate homeowners with photo-realistic renderings of HVAC units and system designs. HVAC specific workflows designed for technicians to capture data and incorporate third-party data like local weather requirements.

designed for technicians to capture data and incorporate third-party data like local weather requirements. ACCA Certified Manual J HVAC load calculations powered by ACCA Manual J ® that are usable for government required permitting processes.

that are usable for government required permitting processes. Tools to assist in training sales teams so they’re able to quickly elevate their performance and drive stronger business growth with confidence and professionalism.



Founded in 2022 by Marisa Reddy and Shelby Breger, Conduit was built for contractors to quickly and profitably design, sell, and install high-efficiency HVAC systems.

“Conduit was founded on a mission to empower technicians with the technology they need, and for business owners to set themselves apart from the competition, “ said Marisa Reddy, co-founder of Conduit Tech. “Like ServiceTitan, our team is obsessed with giving contractors the tools they need to build trust, drive revenue, and deliver exceptional service and solutions every day. I look forward to partnering with the ServiceTitan team as we work together to further modernize this critical industry, and make the lives of contractors we work with easier.”

Transaction Details

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions and is expected to close in ServiceTitan’s fiscal third quarter 2026.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

About Conduit

Conduit Tech is a LiDAR-powered design and sales platform built for HVAC contractors. Using just an iPad, contractors can scan homes, generate 2D floorplans and 3D models, perform ACCA-certified load calculations, and visualize installations in under 15 minutes. The platform transforms complex designs into professional, customer-friendly reports and AR visualizations that build trust and help close more sales.

