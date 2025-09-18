Celebrate the Power of Milk in School Meals: Dairy Council of California Invites Schools and Communities to Join World School Milk Day 2025

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With World School Milk Day just days away on September 24, Dairy Council of California is celebrating with a campaign that highlights the nutritional benefits of milk and the creative ways students, educators and communities are recognizing its importance in healthy school meals.

This year’s theme highlights that milk is a powerful source of nutrients—contributing to the development of strong bodies and sharp minds. As part of the celebration, Dairy Council of California invites schools, educators and supporters to take part in a variety of engaging activities that highlight milk’s role in supporting student health and contributing to learning.

The School Milk Shoutout encourages schools and milk supporters to share photos or videos of their celebrations by tagging @DairyCouncilofCA and using the hashtag #SchoolMilkShoutout. Select participants will receive a special cooler backpack bundle, and received submissions may be featured in a statewide celebration gallery.

"World School Milk Day is an opportunity to unite schools and communities in recognizing the nutritional value milk provides to students," said Amy DeLisio, MPH, RDN, CEO of Dairy Council of California. "Through this campaign, we’re not only celebrating milk’s contributions to health and learning but also highlighting the positive environments schools are creating around nutrition."

The campaign features a variety of turnkey resources including a free WSMD Toolkit, school milk posters, professional development opportunities, and educational videos, such as a short message from pediatrician Dr. Karen Rosen and more.

Educators can explore the Farm-to-You: Dairy Activity handout to help students understand how milk gets from local farms to their school cafeteria, reinforcing key lessons in nutrition and where food comes from. This handout, along with other Dairy Council of California resources, supports nutrition and agricultural literacy throughout the school year.

All materials and instructions for participation are available at DairyCouncilofCA.org/WSMD.

About Dairy Council of California

Since 1919, Dairy Council of California has been a trusted nutrition organization committed to elevating the health of children and communities. Through education, advocacy, and multisector collaboration, the organization promotes lifelong healthy eating patterns and advances the role of milk and dairy foods in improving nutrition security and supporting sustainable food systems. With more than a century of experience, Dairy Council of California continues to lead with evidence-based nutrition science, education and strategic partnerships to build healthier communities.

