MICHELIN Guide honors Toronto & Region with new Two Starred restaurant in 2025 selection

Restaurant Pearl Morissette is promoted to Two Stars

One Green Star and one new MICHELIN Starred restaurant join the selection

106 total restaurants, 31 cuisine types reflected in selection

This evening, the MICHELIN Guide announced the 2025 restaurant selection for the MICHELIN Guide Toronto & Region at a ceremony that took place at the Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex.

Restaurant Pearl Morissette was promoted to Two Stars in this year's selection. Additionally, aKin was welcomed into the selection with One MICHELIN Star and Sundays joined the ranks as the newest Green Star, awarded for their efforts in sustainable gastronomy.

“2025 marks another impressive year for the Toronto restaurant scene as we welcomed a new Two Star restaurant into the selection, highlighting the region’s burgeoning talent,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide. “With a new Green Star establishment, we continue to see the local culinary scene’s passion and commitment towards a more sustainable and creative gastronomy scene.”

In addition to the new Starred restaurants, the Guide boasts six new Bib Gourmands: 7 Enoteca, Barrel Heart Brewing, Mhel, Ricky + Olivia, Sundays and The Cottage Cheese. The full selection, including Green Stars and Recommended eateries, totals 106 restaurants and 31 cuisine types represented.

Here are the new MICHELIN Star and Green Star restaurants, with Inspector notes from each (Inspectors’ comments in full on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile app):

Two MICHELIN Stars

Restaurant Pearl Morissette (Lincoln; Contemporary cuisine)

This 42-acre destination in the picturesque Niagara region is the full experience. A restaurant, winery, orchard, farm and bakery, Restaurant Pearl Morissette is a powerhouse. With great pride for Canadian ingredients and respect for the seasons, Chefs Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson make the most of their surroundings to enhance their spontaneous tasting menu's dishes, as in roasted guinea hen with chanterelles, mokum carrot and fig. Yes, there is plenty of wine available, but don’t miss the accomplished juice pairing either. The meal may conclude sweetly with a deliciously creamy hogweed ice cream sandwich followed by terrific, freshly baked madeleines. Meanwhile, the warm team keeps the tasting moving at a friendly clip.

One MICHELIN Star

aKin (Toronto; Chinese cuisine)

Chef Eric Chong has set out to do what few others in the region dare to. Drawing inspiration from across Asia, he taps into his own heritage and delivers a modern tasting menu that reimagines what is possible using top-shelf ingredients sourced from Nova Scotia to British Columbia. Tables run down the length of a stylish room framed with gold-leaf finishes, and an intimate, four-seat chef’s counter offers an even closer look at the refined excellence coming out of this kitchen. Past highlights include lobster cheung fun, char siu bao with Iberico secreto and grilled langoustine with silver needle noodles. Gorgeous desserts, creative cocktails and personable service enhance this memorable experience.

MICHELIN Green Star

Sundays (Uxbridge; Creative cuisine)

Initiatives: sourcing ingredients directly from their local farm and other nearby farms; educating the next generation of farm workers; evolving menu based on seasonality; locally sourced wine selection.

Bib Gourmand

The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors added six restaurants to the Bib Gourmand list, which recognizes eateries for great food at a great value: 7 Enoteca, Barrel Heart Brewing, Mhel, Ricky + Olivia, Sundays and The Cottage Cheese.

MICHELIN Special Awards

In addition to the Bib Gourmand and Stars, the Guide announced four Special Awards:





Hotels

The restaurants join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay in Toronto and throughout the world. Each hotel has been chosen by MICHELIN Guide experts for its extraordinary style, service and personality — with options for all budgets — and each can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app.

The selection for Toronto features the city’s most spectacular hotels, including sustainability pioneers like 1 Hotel Toronto (One MICHELIN Key), standouts from the “Plus” collection like the Hazelton (Two MICHELIN Keys) and the SoHo, and cutting-edge boutiques like Ace Hotel (One MICHELIN Key) and the Drake.

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now it’s setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

