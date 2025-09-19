Bitget Wallet Brings Crypto Payments to Pix, Brazil's $4.6 Trillion Instant Pay System

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has integrated Pix, Brazil's instant payment system, in partnership with local licensee Aeon, enabling users to pay directly with self-custodied crypto by scanning any Pix QR code. The feature allows consumers to spend USDT and USDC across major blockchains including BNB, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Ton and Base, while merchants continue to receive payments seamlessly in Brazilian reais.

Pix, introduced by the Central Bank of Brazil in 2020, is now the country's dominant retail payment method, embedded in daily life and used by more than 150 million people and millions of businesses nationwide. In 2024 alone, it processed 64 billion transactions worth 4.6 trillion USD — a 53% year-over-year increase and 80% higher than the combined total of credit and debit card payments. With this integration, Bitget Wallet users can now pay with crypto at restaurants, shops, and in peer-to-peer transfers instantly, without needing a bank account or intermediaries. Transactions settle in seconds and are available around the clock, including weekends and holidays.

"The integration of Pix marks a milestone for crypto adoption in Brazil," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "Our vision is to give users the freedom to pay with crypto anywhere, anytime, without barriers. By connecting to Pix, we are bridging global digital assets with Brazil's vibrant real-time payment infrastructure, making everyday crypto use as seamless as possible."

The Pix launch builds on Bitget Wallet's broader push into real-world payments in Brazil and Latin America. In August, the company introduced its USD-based zero-fee crypto card, giving users the ability to spend stablecoins globally at more than 150 million Mastercard-supported merchants. Together with integrated onramp and offramp services that let users buy or sell cryptocurrencies directly within the wallet, Bitget Wallet is positioning itself as a complete self-custodial platform for both digital asset management and everyday spending. The wallet already supports QR-based payments globally through its Solana Pay integration and in Southeast Asia through national QR code integrations, underscoring its vision of universal crypto acceptance.

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet's official channels.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22cebf88-6ac4-4c2b-a1e9-43c8eac2dd7b