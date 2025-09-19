Artea Bank becomes a main partner of Kaunas Žalgiris basketball club

On 19 September, 2025 Artea Bank (ROE1L) is entering a new long-term strategic partnership with Žalgiris Kaunas, a regular participant of the Euroleague basketball tournament and a multiple-time national champion.

Through this partnership, Artea aims to deepen its connection with the vibrant Žalgiris community, increase brand awareness and recognition, and share its values more widely. The bank plans to launch co-branded products and develop joint projects with the club

“We are excited to begin this cooperation with Artea – a Lithuanian bank that, like us, believes in the power of community and the importance of ambition in striving for the highest results. Žalgiris represents more than just a sports club – it embodies unity among families, youth, and the people of Lithuania. We believe this partnership will unlock new opportunities for both our team and Artea’s clients, bringing us even closer to our fans’ hearts,” says Žalgiris President Paulius Jankūnas.

"As the bank with Lithuanian roots, we are closely connected to the country's people and businesses, and this partnership links us to a community that unites the entire country.

We are proud to have such a high-level sports organization in Lithuania – a team that brings people together like no other. At the same time, we take pride in being a Lithuanian bank, grown here, built by a Lithuanian team. That’s why this partnership feels so natural,” says Artea Bank CEO Vytautas Sinius.

Artea has introduced its new brand to the market with a distinctive campaign to promote the bank's values, which are closer to everyone's needs. This initiative is part of the bank's broader strategic ambition to become the best bank in Lithuania and the first choice for both residents and businesses. Artea's vision reflects a modern Lithuanian identity and a desire to be even closer to the community.

