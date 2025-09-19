RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-09-19
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922 
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln2000 +/- 2000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,620
Volume sold, SEK mln900
Number of bids9
Number of accepted bids4
Average yield2.063 %
Lowest yield2.050 %
Highest accepted yield2.068 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2025-09-19
Loan1053 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192 
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln700 +/- 700 
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,320
Volume sold, SEK mln700 
Number of bids12 
Number of accepted bids 8
Average yield2.810 %
Lowest yield2.800 %
Highest accepted yield2.815 %
% accepted at highest yield       40.00



 


