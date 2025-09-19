RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-09-19
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|2000 +/- 2000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,620
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|900
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|2.063 %
|Lowest yield
|2.050 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.068 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-09-19
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|700 +/- 700
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,320
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|700
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|8
|Average yield
|2.810 %
|Lowest yield
|2.800 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.815 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|40.00