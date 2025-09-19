Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Size Worth USD 83.91 Bn by 2034 Driven by AI-Powered Imaging and Advanced Therapies

New York, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stroke diagnostic and therapeutic market size accounted for USD 42.07 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 45.41 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 83.91 billion by 2034. In terms of annual growth, the market is expanding at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.96% from 2025 to 2034. The growing incidence of stroke, increasing awareness about stroke, and an aging population drive the market growth.



Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Key Takeaways

In terms of revenue, the stroke diagnostic and therapeutic market is calculated at USD 42,070 million in 2025.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 26.64% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2034.

By type, the diagnostics segment contributed the major market share of 56.31% in 2024.

By type, the therapeutics segment is growing at a notable CAGR of 7.8% between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the Ischemic stroke segment held the largest market share of 62.27% in 2024.

By application, the hemorrhagic stroke segment is growing at a CAGR of 8.1%

from 2025 to 2034.

What is Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics?

The stroke diagnosis is the process of identifying the type and root cause of stroke, whereas stroke therapeutic is a treatment to prevent further strokes & restore blood flow to the brain. The stroke diagnosis involves diagnostic tests like angiography, CT scans, & MRI scans, Electrocardiograph (ECG), blood tests, & echocardiography, whereas therapeutic treatments are blood thinners, clot-busting drugs, surgery, and mechanical thrombectomy. Factors like advancements in imaging technology, advanced healthcare infrastructure, the growing incidence of stroke, and increasing awareness about risk factors of stroke are responsible for the growth of the market.

What are the Major Types of Strokes?

Types Meaning Symptoms Treatments Ischemic Stroke The blocking of blood flow to the brain. Arm Weakness

Severe Headache

Loss of Balance

Confusion

Face Dropping

Speech Difficulty

Vision Problems Clot-Busting Medications

Mechanical Thrombectomy

Catheter-Based TPA Delivery

Blood Thinners Haemorrhagic Stroke The rupturing and leaking of blood vessels around the brain. One-Sided Weakness

Vision Issues

Severe Headache

Difficulty in Speaking

Confusion

Seizure

Neck Stiffness Craniotomy

Aneurysm Clipping

Coiling



Technological Advancements Unlock Market Opportunity

The increasing risk of strokes increases demand for an advanced diagnosis system and innovative therapies to treat various strokes. Advancements like telemedicine, advanced diagnostics, precision medicine, artificial intelligence (AI) integration, advanced neuroimaging, interventional therapies, and tele-rehabilitation help in treating and accurately diagnosing strokes. The advanced imaging, like DWI & DECT, helps in the faster detection of strokes.

The perfusion imaging, like ASL, and the integration of AI with diagnosis help in optimizing treatment. The molecular imaging and use of angiography offer detailed views of blood vessels. The interventional therapies, like mechanical thrombectomy and AI-assisted rehabilitation, enhance motor recovery. The growing development of muscle stimulators and wearable devices helps in the faster detection of strokes. The technological advancements create an opportunity for the growth of the stroke diagnostics and therapeutic market.

Limitations in the Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market

Expensive Treatments Halt Market Growth

Despite several benefits of the stroke diagnostic and therapeutic interventions in various types of strokes, the expensive treatment restricts the market growth. Factors like lengthy hospital stays, advanced diagnostic tests, high-cost medications, the development of new treatments, the need for specialized care, and rehabilitation are responsible for the high cost of treatments.

The advanced imaging technologies, like magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs) and CT scans, and long hospital stays are expensive. The need for advanced diagnostic tools and the severity of strokes increase the cost. The medications, such as the clot-busting drug and tPA, are highly expensive. The need for nurses, specialists, neurologists, and therapists requires a high cost. The expensive treatment hampers the growth of the stroke diagnostic and therapeutic market.

Market Dynamics:

➢ Drivers: rising stroke incidence, AI adoption, healthcare infrastructure.

➢ Restraints: high treatment costs, lack of specialists in emerging economies.

➢ Opportunities: telemedicine, wearable stroke detection devices, personalized medicine.

➢ Trends: AI-powered imaging, minimally invasive surgeries, value-based care models.

Scope Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 38.98 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 42.07 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 83.91 Billion CAGR 2025 to 2034 7.96 % Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Type, Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)



CASE STUDY: Accelerating Stroke Diagnosis with AI-Powered Imaging

Stroke is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide, where every minute of delay in treatment can significantly impact patient recovery. Traditional diagnostic pathways, such as CT scans and MRIs, often face delays due to interpretation time and limited availability of neurologists in emergency settings.

Challenge:



A U.S. hospital network struggled with delayed stroke intervention times. The average door-to-treatment time exceeded 50 minutes, reducing the effectiveness of mechanical thrombectomy and clot-busting drugs. Patients faced higher risks of permanent disability due to late intervention.

Solution:



The hospital adopted AI-based stroke imaging software (Viz.ai), integrated into its emergency departments. The system automatically analyzed brain scans in real time, detecting large vessel occlusions (LVOs) within minutes. AI alerts were sent directly to stroke teams via secure mobile applications, enabling faster decision-making.

Implementation:

CT perfusion and angiography scans were connected to the AI platform.

Stroke specialists received instant alerts with detailed imaging results.

Emergency teams were mobilized simultaneously, reducing treatment delays.

Mechanical thrombectomy procedures were initiated more quickly, supported by AI-verified scan interpretations.

Outcome:

40% reduction in average door-to-treatment time.

in average door-to-treatment time. Improved patient recovery rates , with many regaining mobility within weeks.

, with many regaining mobility within weeks. Reduced neurological damage and shorter hospital stays.

The hospital became a regional hub for advanced stroke care, attracting higher patient referrals.

Key Takeaway:



This case demonstrates how AI-powered imaging and real-time alerts transform stroke care by bridging diagnostic delays, improving therapeutic outcomes, and reinforcing the broader market trend of integrating AI and precision medicine into stroke diagnostics and therapeutics.

Strategic Insights: Market Forces and Competitive Positioning

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis:

1. Threat of New Entrants – Moderate

Entry barriers are high due to regulatory approvals, clinical validation, and capital-intensive R&D for imaging technologies and therapeutics.

However, AI-powered startups (e.g., Viz.ai, RapidAI) show that digital health innovations can penetrate faster with partnerships.

Established brand trust in healthcare limits quick adoption of new entrants.



2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers – High

Suppliers of advanced imaging systems (MRI, CT) and patented drugs hold significant pricing power.

OEM dominance by GE, Philips, Siemens restricts price competition in diagnostics equipment.

Limited alternative suppliers for neurovascular devices increase supplier influence.



3. Bargaining Power of Buyers – Moderate to High

Hospitals and stroke centers negotiate pricing due to bulk procurement, but patients in critical care settings have little choice.

Governments and insurance providers exert increasing influence through reimbursement frameworks.

Growing patient awareness increases demand for affordable, rapid diagnostics.



4. Threat of Substitutes – Low to Moderate

No direct substitute for stroke diagnostics or therapeutic intervention.

Traditional rehab and home therapies exist but are not effective replacements for acute interventions.

Preventive healthcare (lifestyle modifications, hypertension control) can indirectly reduce dependency on advanced stroke care.



5. Industry Rivalry – High

Presence of global giants (Philips, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Stryker, Siemens, Boston Scientific) leads to intense competition.

High R&D investment cycles and continuous innovation pressure drive rivalry.

Partnerships, acquisitions, and AI integration are strategic moves to maintain market share.



Value Chain Analysis:

1. Research & Development (R&D)

Strong focus on AI-powered imaging, clot retrieval devices, precision drugs, and neuro-rehabilitation solutions.

Collaboration between universities, medtech firms, and pharma companies accelerates innovation.

2. Manufacturing

Capital-intensive manufacturing of MRI, CT, and angiography machines.

Outsourcing of certain device components to lower production costs.

3. Regulatory Approvals & Compliance

FDA, EMA, and regional bodies ensure strict standards for safety and efficacy.

AI diagnostics need regulatory validation (software-as-a-medical-device).

4. Distribution & Marketing

Multi-channel approach: direct hospital partnerships, distributors, and digital health platforms.

Strategic alliances with stroke centers and government health programs for adoption.

5. End-Users

Hospitals and specialty stroke centers: largest consumers.

Homecare adoption increasing with wearable stroke detection devices and tele-rehabilitation tools.

Growing demand in Asia Pacific due to expanding healthcare access.



SWOT Analysis:

Strengths

Advanced imaging and therapeutic technologies (AI, perfusion imaging, thrombectomy).

Established global players with robust R&D pipelines.

Rising awareness and specialized stroke centers boosting demand.



Weaknesses

High treatment costs limit access in emerging economies.

Dependency on skilled neurologists and radiologists.

Lengthy regulatory approval timelines for new drugs and devices.



Opportunities

Integration of AI and telemedicine in stroke care.

Expansion into high-growth markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Increasing government funding and healthcare infrastructure investments.

Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and precision medicine.

Threats

Price pressure from healthcare reforms and reimbursement challenges.

Competition from emerging AI-driven startups disrupting traditional models.

Risk of delayed adoption in low-income regions due to infrastructure gaps.

Clinical trial risks and potential side effects of new therapeutics.

How North America Dominated the Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market?

North America dominated the stroke diagnostic and therapeutic market in 2024. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the growing availability of specialized stroke centers increase the adoption of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics. The presence of advanced technologies like MRI and CT scans helps market growth.

The increasing awareness about stroke symptoms and the growing incidence of strokes in the elderly increases demand for stroke diagnostics & therapeutics. The high prevalence of diabetes & hypertension and strong government support increase the adoption of stroke diagnostics & therapeutics, driving the overall growth of the market.

What is the U.S. Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Size?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. stroke diagnostic and therapeutic market size was calculated at USD 5.88 billion in 2024 and is expected cross more than USD 12.64 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 8% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Trends:

The U.S. stroke diagnostic and therapeutic market is experiencing significant transformation, driven by advancements in imaging technologies, AI-powered diagnostic tools, and a growing emphasis on early intervention. There is a noticeable shift toward non-invasive, rapid diagnostic methods such as perfusion MRI and CT angiography, which are becoming standard for evaluating acute stroke cases.

is experiencing significant transformation, driven by advancements in imaging technologies, AI-powered diagnostic tools, and a growing emphasis on early intervention. There is a noticeable shift toward non-invasive, rapid diagnostic methods such as perfusion MRI and CT angiography, which are becoming standard for evaluating acute stroke cases. AI-based tools are increasingly integrated into emergency care settings to assist in faster image interpretation, platforms like Viz.ai are already in use across many U.S. hospitals to detect large vessel occlusions in real time, enabling quicker treatment decisions.

On the therapeutic side, minimally invasive procedures like mechanical thrombectomy are gaining wider adoption, especially as guidelines expand eligibility criteria. This trend, coupled with the rising incidence of stroke in younger populations and the push for value-based care, is reshaping the landscape and accelerating innovation in both diagnostics and treatment protocols.







Why is Asia Pacific Experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increasing rate of cardiovascular diseases and the growing stroke incidence increase demand for stroke diagnostics & therapeutics. The increasing age-related strokes and growing investment in healthcare facilities increase demand for stroke diagnostics & therapeutics. The growing awareness about stroke risk and the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in ischemic stroke increase the demand for stroke diagnostics & therapeutics, supporting the overall growth of the market.

India Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Trends:

The stroke diagnostic and therapeutic market in India is rapidly evolving, driven by increasing awareness, rising stroke incidence, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. The adoption of advanced imaging technologies such as CT scans and MRI is becoming more widespread in urban and semi-urban hospitals, enabling quicker and more accurate stroke diagnosis.

is rapidly evolving, driven by increasing awareness, rising stroke incidence, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. The adoption of advanced imaging technologies such as CT scans and MRI is becoming more widespread in urban and semi-urban hospitals, enabling quicker and more accurate stroke diagnosis. AI-enabled diagnostic tools are gradually being introduced to assist clinicians in early detection, helping to reduce treatment delays. On the therapeutic front, mechanical thrombectomy and thrombolytic therapies are gaining traction, particularly in tertiary care centers.

Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Segmentation

By Type Insights

Diagnostics Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Computed Tomography Scan (CT scan) Electrocardiography Carotid Ultrasound Cerebral Angiography Others

Therapeutics Tissue Plasminogen Activator Antiplatelet Antihypertensive Anticoagulant



Why did the Diagnostics Segment Dominate the Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market?

The diagnostics segment dominated the stroke diagnostic and therapeutic market in 2024. The growing awareness about stroke and the focus on early diagnosis of stroke increase demand for diagnostics. The presence of advanced diagnostic tools and the increasing risk of Ischemic stroke increase demand for diagnostics. Advancements like CT angiography and MRI increase the adoption of diagnostics. The increasing awareness about prompt stroke diagnosis and focus on timely treatment increases the adoption of diagnostics, driving the overall growth of the market.

The therapeutics segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing incidence of stroke and increasing need for effective treatments increase the adoption of therapeutics. The focus on faster treatment of acute strokes and high investment in drug discovery & new therapies increases the adoption of therapeutics. The aging population and a strong focus on rapid treatment increase demand for therapeutics, supporting the overall growth of the market.

By Application Insights

Haemorrhagic Stroke

Ischemic Stroke

Which Application Held the Largest Share in the Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market?

The ischemic stroke segment held the largest revenue share in the stroke diagnostic and therapeutic market in 2024. The growing rate of blocked arteries and increasing adoption of thrombolytic therapy help the market growth. The ongoing advancements, like AI integration in diagnostics and imaging, such as CT & MRI scans, can accurately diagnose ischemic stroke. The focus on lowering neurological damage and growing awareness about stroke symptoms drives the overall growth of the market.

The haemorrhagic stroke segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth in chronic diseases like cardiovascular conditions, hypertension, & diabetes increases the risk of haemorrhagic stroke. The aging population and sedentary lifestyle increase the risk of haemorrhagic stroke. The strong focus on minimally invasive procedures and advancements in neurocritical care supports the overall growth of the market.

Top Companies in the Stroke Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market

Neural Analytics

Cordis Corporation

Cerebrotech Medical Systems, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

GE Healthcare

Medfield Diagnostics

Samsung Neurologica

NIRX

Gowerlabs

Siemens AG

Genentech Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Hyperfine MRI

Stryker Corporation

Abbott Laboratories



Competitive Landscape:

➢ Philips: Expansion into AI-Powered Stroke Diagnostics

➢ Medtronic: Strategic Investments in Neurovascular Devices

➢ GE Healthcare: Advancing Perfusion Imaging Solutions

➢ Stryker: Market Leadership in Mechanical Thrombectomy

Recent Developments

In October 2024, Royal Papworth launched AI software, the Brainomix system for stroke diagnosis. The AI assists doctors, interprets CT scans, and offers real-time information. (Source: https://www.digitalhealth.net)

In February 2024, the New York Eye & Ear Infirmary ophthalmologist of Mount Sinai develops a novel protocol to treat & diagnose eye stroke rapidly. The company uses the OCT model and detects microscopic changes in the retina. (Source: https://www.ophthalmologytimes.com)

In February 2023, Zydus collaborated with Medtronic Private Ltd to launch an AI-based stroke care network in Gujarat. The AI helps in analyzing CT scans and helps to remove the block from the brain. (Source: https://www.ahmedabadmirror.com)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Diagnostics Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Computed Tomography Scan (CT scan) Electrocardiography Carotid Ultrasound Cerebral Angiography Others

Therapeutics Tissue Plasminogen Activator Antiplatelet Antihypertensive Anticoagulant



By Application

Haemorrhagic Stroke

Ischemic Stroke

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





