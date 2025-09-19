New Cycle Signals in the Crypto Market? HTX Hot Listings Weekly Recap (Sept. 7 - Sept. 15): Full Bloom Across Multiple Sectors with F and AVNT Surging Nearly 200%





PANAMA CITY, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In September, the global crypto market continued itsstrong momentum with multiple sectors showing active performance driven by capital and user sentiment. Over the past week (September 7-15), several popular projects on HTX recorded substantial gains across DeFi, L1 blockchains, DePIN, AI and Meme categories.





Hot Token Listing Winners——9.7-9.15 2025

DeFi Takes the Lead with F and AVNT Surging Nearly 200%

● F (Synfutures): Ranked first with a weekly increase of 211%. As a rising star in the DeFi sector, backed by top institutions such as Pantera and Polychain, SynFutures is building an integrated platform covering spot markets, perpetuals, and its wealth management vault — simplifying DeFi for everyone. As one of the top perpetual DEXs on multiple networks (such as Base), it recently launched the industry’s first Perp Launchpad.



● AVNT (Avantis): It witnessed an increase of 199% this week and is a globally expanding marquee project. It not only delivered strong performance on HTX but also launched on major platforms like Upbit, Bithumb, and Binance. Avantis is a decentralized perpetual exchange designed for high-leverage trading of crypto assets and real-world assets (RWAs), covering forex, commodities and indices, with support for stocks coming soon.

L1 and DePIN Projects Draw Attention

● SLF (Self Chain): It registered an increase of 103% on L1 and still shows strong price resilience. Self Chain is the first Modular Intent-Centric Access Layer-1 blockchain that incorporates a keyless wallet infrastructure service, using MPC-TSS/AA to provide multichain Web3 access.



● AVAL (Avail): Up 66% this week. Avail is a modular blockchain designed with a focus on data availability. Launched by Polygon, it operates within the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem. Its goal is to boost blockchain scalability and enhance liquidity by optimizing the storage of transaction data.



● ATH (Aethir): Up 100% this week. It has become a dark horse under the DePIN narrative. Aethir is a decentralized, real-time rendering platform on the Arbitrum network. It provides enterprise-level computing power for enterprises in gaming, AI, and other fields by aggregating GPUs with strong computing power like H100.

As the industry gradually shifts from purely trading and financial applications toward combining infrastructure with real-world resources, DePIN projects promise to gain greater attraction. HTX’s prompt listing of and continued support for such assets provides users with a window to prepare themselves for the next long-term trend.

AI & Meme Ecosystems Maintain Momentum

● OPEN (OpenLedger): Up 98% this week. It continues the cross-border narrative combining AI and crypto, and provides permissionless, data-based infrastructure for AI development. Given the steadily rising interest in AI applications across the industry, the “AI + Crypto” sector is likely to be a sustained innovation focus.



● DONKEY: Up 60% this week. It is a standout Meme coin on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Born from a post by CZ declaring “I am a donkey,” it has triggered strong community interest.



● MOODENG (Moo Deng): Up 52%. It is a Meme coin on Solana with strong performance driven by community strength and brand symbolism.

HTX’s Global Vision & Diversified Positioning Lead the Next Cycle

Overall, the top-performing cryptocurrencies from September 7 to 15 highlight HTX’s forward-looking approach in asset selection and sector positioning. From DeFi to L1, to DePIN, AI & Meme, HTX offers users comprehensive asset allocation opportunities.

As the crypto market gradually enters a new growth cycle, HTX, with its global layout, security guarantees, and strong asset selection capability, is becoming a key platform for users to navigate the new cycle and seizie wealth opportunities. It provides users with more internationally competitive quality projects. Going forward, HTX will continue to adhere to its “user first” philosophy, identifying and empowering more high-quality projects to help global users share in the industry’s growth dividends.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

