Naoris Protocol Showcases Quantum-Resistant Security at 1640 Society Family Office Wealth Forum & Volcano Innovation Summit

Porto, Portugal / Wilmington, DE , Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naoris Protocol, the first in production quantum-resistant blockchain and cybersecurity mesh architecture, has announced its participation in two high-profile, invitation-only gatherings of global business and innovation leaders, the 1640 Society Family Office Wealth Forum and the Volcano Innovation Summit.

At the 1640 Society Family Office Wealth Forum, Naoris joined a private community of prominent families and philanthropists who summer in the Hamptons and the greater New York area, alongside international families from the Middle East, Europe and Asia. The forum is known for its discretion and thought leadership, bringing together first-generation through fifth-generation wealth holders to exchange ideas with leading experts. Naoris executives highlighted how quantum-resistant blockchain and distributed security can protect high-value digital assets and critical infrastructure in an era of accelerating cyber risk.

At the 1640 Society Family Wealth Office Forum, Naoris CEO and Founder David Carvalho was a guest on the panel session entitled ‘Security in the Age of AI: Defense Against the Quantum Threat’, moderated by James Diorio, CEO of Tradecraft Capital. David Carvalho was joined on the panel by renowned investor Tim Draper (who is also an investor in Naoris), and Major General (ret.) Inge Kampenes, former Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces Cyber Defence.

Naoris also participated in the Volcano Innovation Summit, a global initiative held September 6–8, 2025 in Antigua Guatemala. The Summit connects Latin America to the worldwide network of innovation, science and culture by convening business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and creative thinkers for cross-over conversations and inspiration. Naoris leadership outlined how Naoris Protocol is delivering a new foundational security layer for the Internet, designed to protect both decentralised and traditional infrastructures from quantum and traditional threats. By creating a self-healing cybersecurity mesh that validates every device and transaction in real time, Naoris is building the trust fabric necessary for a secure digital future.

Over the course of the two exclusive events, the Naoris team met with Felipe Bosch, Diego Arzu, James Diario, Gabriel Jaramillo, Alba Medina, David Robb, Eric Young, Amanda Daniels, Mariano Mayer, Alejandro Botran, Hans and Desiree Philipps, as well as Savannah Berry Suttle.

Earlier this year Naoris raised $3 million in a strategic funding round led by Mason Labs, with participation from Tim Draper, Frekaz Group, Level One Robotics and Tradecraft Capital.

“Our presence at these two events gives expression to the rising importance of quantum-resistant security for both Web3 and Web2 ecosystems,” said Naoris CEO and Founder David Carvalho. “Family offices, global brands and emerging-market innovators alike are recognising that the way we secure data and infrastructure has to change. Naoris is proud to lead that conversation.”

The announcement follows the recent launch of Naoris’ native utility token $NAORIS, which powers a machine-driven trust economy, enabling real-time, quantum-resistant security validations across both Web3 and traditional Web2 infrastructures. Embedded at the Sub-Zero layer of a Decentralized Trust Mesh, $NAORIS powers autonomous device-to-device security challenges that trigger token swaps per block, ensuring continuous, automated trust without human input. Each node earns influence and rewards based on its trust score, creating a dynamic consensus system rooted in behavior and reliability. Token holders can stake to secure the network and participate in governance, aligning incentives with long-term protocol resilience.

Operating at the Sub-Zero Layer, beneath L0 to L2 blockchains, Naoris Protocol provides the trust and security fabric for decentralized applications and existing internet infrastructure. It integrates directly with EVM-compatible blockchains without requiring hard forks and extends protection to blockchain transactions, physical infrastructure, including enterprise systems, cloud platforms, IoT devices, validators, bridges and decentralized exchanges. Naoris Protocol’s Post-Quantum technology is aligned with NIST, NATO and ETSI post-quantum standards – the US Government has mandated that all digital systems transition to post-quantum cryptographic standards by 2030, with legacy algorithms fully phased out by 2035.

Naoris’ architecture combines Post-Quantum Cryptography, Decentralized Proof-of-Security (dPoSec) consensus, and Swarm AI to secure blockchain transactions and web infrastructure against quantum computing risks. Key features include:

Quantum-Secure Blockchain Transactions : Enhances EVM blockchains against quantum threats without network disruptions.

: Enhances EVM blockchains against quantum threats without network disruptions. Trusted Web3 Infrastructure : Immutable, real-time mesh network secures nodes, validators, bridges, and DEXs.

: Immutable, real-time mesh network secures nodes, validators, bridges, and DEXs. Distributed Web2 Security: Converts all devices into validator nodes, forming a self-healing network without single points of failure.

Since launching its testnet in January, Naoris Protocol has recorded significant growth, with over 104 million post-quantum transactions processed, over 3.3 million wallets onboarded, over 1M security nodes and over 544 million cyber threats mitigated as well as 31 active projects under development across sectors such as finance, telecom, energy, defense, and IoT.

To learn more about Naoris Protocol, users can visit https://www.naorisprotocol.com/

About Naoris Protocol

Naoris Protocol is the world’s first Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure, built to secure both Web3 and Web2 against traditional and quantum threats. Operating beneath blockchain layers 0 to 3 as a Sub-Zero Layer, it integrates with existing EVM chains, nodes, bridges, dApps, enterprise systems, and IoT devices without requiring hard forks.

Media Contact: naoris@transformgroup.com

