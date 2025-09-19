Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Expands Spider Silk Manufacturing with Pursuit of Additional Rearing Center

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that it is actively pursuing the acquisition of an additional silkworm rearing center as part of its ongoing multi-facility expansion strategy to produce its revolutionary recombinant spider silk.

This planned addition builds on the significant production growth and operational advancements achieved over the last 18 months, under the guidance of Dr. Nirmal Kumar, one of the world's foremost sericulture experts. Kraig Labs relocated its operating headquarters last year to the heart of Asia's traditional silk-producing regions. Since that time, the Company has delivered record production volumes, streamlined processes, and established a scalable foundation for recombinant spider silk manufacturing.

"The progress we've made in expanding our production platform has exceeded expectations," said Kim Thompson, Kraig Labs' Founder and CEO. "Dr. Kumar's leadership has been critical in transforming our sericulture operations into a robust, scalable manufacturing system. As global demand for sustainable super materials continues to accelerate, we are moving forward with the next step in our multi-facility growth strategy - securing additional rearing capacity to bring spider silk to broader markets."

Through this multi-facility approach, Kraig Labs is creating a production network designed for continuous rearing cycles, greater reliability, and significant capacity increases. By adding new rearing infrastructure, the Company is positioning itself to meet rising global interest from industries ranging from textiles and apparel to defense and consumer goods.

Dr. Kumar will work closely with the Company's production teams to guide the buildout and integration of the new facility once the acquisition is finalized. His expertise has been central to achieving consistency and efficiency in Kraig Labs' large-scale recombinant spider silk operations.

"With every expansion, we are moving closer to realizing the full potential of spider silk as a sustainable material solution," Thompson continued. "This additional facility represents another critical step in our long-term vision to supply the world with affordable, high-quality spider silk."

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about other recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor conference at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company, is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.