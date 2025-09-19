|Series
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|09/24/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|1,643
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|78.600
|/
|6.680
|Total Number of Bids Received
|17
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|3,243
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|9
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|9
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|78.600
|/
|6.680
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|79.471
|/
|6.580
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|78.600
|/
|6.680
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|78.769
|/
|6.660
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|79.471
|/
|6.580
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|78.400
|/
|6.710
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|78.630
|/
|6.680
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.97
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 42 0217
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
