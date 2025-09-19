Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 42 0217

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 09/24/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,643
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 78.600/6.680
Total Number of Bids Received 17
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,243
Total Number of Successful Bids 9
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 9
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 78.600/6.680
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 79.471/6.580
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 78.600/6.680
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 78.769/6.660
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 79.471/6.580
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 78.400/6.710
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 78.630/6.680
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.97

