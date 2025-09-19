King Copper Discovery Corp. Appoints Justin Blanchet to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Copper Discovery Corp. (“King Copper”, or the “Company”; KCP-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQB, 3RI-FSE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Justin Blanchet to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Blanchet is a mining professional with over 20 years of experience in the areas of finance, capital markets, M&A, governance and regulatory compliance. Mr. Blanchet is currently the Chief Financial Officer of K92 Mining Inc. (“K92”), which owns and operates the Kainantu Gold Mine, a high-grade, low-cost and rapidly expanding gold-copper mine in Papua New Guinea, a position he has held since K92’s inception.

Mr. Blanchet is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant and a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (Washington and Illinois).

Mr. Blanchet states, “I am pleased and excited to be joining the King Copper team with its compelling project, strong treasury and experienced technical team. I look forward to contributing as a member of the Board of Directors to help unlock value as the Company pursues its exploration strategy.”

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

The Company announces that it has granted options to acquire a total of 4,050,000 common shares of the Company to directors, employees, and consultants, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, at the exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of five years.

Additionally, the Company has granted 6,990,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company under the terms of the Company’s restricted share unit plan (the “RSU Plan”) and which have a two-year vesting period

On Behalf of the Company,

Jonathan Richards, Chief Executive Officer

Website: kingcopperdiscovery.com

Address: #1507 - 1030 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3M5.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact +1 604 229 5208 or via info@kingcopperdiscovery.com.

Statements

About King Copper Discovery Corp and Our Projects: King Copper is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on the Colquemayo gold-copper project in South America. The Company is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper-silver discoveries.

Forward Looking Statement: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including the expected use of proceeds from the Financing.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as legal, social, and economic conditions in Argentina and Peru, where the Company’s mineral exploration properties are located. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.