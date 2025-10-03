King Copper Discovery Corp. Ongoing Onsite Work Identifies Multiple New High Priority Targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Copper Discovery Corp. (“King Copper”, or the “Company”; KCP-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQB, 3RI-FSE) is pleased to report on continued progress onsite at the Company’s Colquemayo Project in Peru.

In anticipation of an upcoming and fully funded 15,000 metre drill program, Company geologists are onsite relogging and reinterpreting historic drill core.

Relogging and reinterpretation of the historical drill core covering approximately 4 km of the known 12km mineralized corridor has been completed for 12,346m in 31 holes in the Amata-Cairani zone, 7,287m in 30 holes at the Coripuquio zone, while 4,763m in 16 holes from Yanarico zone are pending.

Multiple new high priority drill targets were generated based on geology, geochemistry, and geophysics. A field crew is currently mobilizing for an October program to complete validation of these drill targets generated.

The road-accessible project, of which the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest, covers 6,600 hectares with copper-gold-silver mineralization in high-sulphidation epithermal systems hosted by phreatomagmatic and hydrothermal breccias that have been emplaced into Miocene to Pliocene andesitic volcanic rocks. Intense hydrothermal alteration has been mapped over an area of 12 km by 3 km.

Historic drill results from Colquemayo (see King Copper News Release dated July 3, 2024 for details) include an intersection that returned:

237.3 m @ 2.4 % Cu, 0.08 g/t Au & 10 g/t Ag , including 161.2 m @ 3.4% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au & 14 g/t Ag , and 31.3 m @ 14.8% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au & 47 g/t Ag .





Current interpretation of data indicates the potential for multiple porphyry discoveries, including the Amata-Cairani and Coripuquio target areas, where most of the historic drilling was completed.

Investor Awareness and Marketing Agreement

The Company has entered into a service agreement dated October 1, 2025 to retain Bluehand Consulting AG (“Bluehand”) to provide ongoing digital media marketing services. Bluehand will work to facilitate investor awareness about the Company and its projects. Bluehand will be paid EURO 200,000 to develop required content and for advertising and will provide its services for a period of six months after TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the engagement. The budget allocated to Bluehand may be adjusted during the term based on market conditions and Company requirements, and the agreement may be renewed upon mutual agreement. The Company will not issue any securities to Bluehand in consideration of the services. Bluehand does not have any prior relationship with the Company and the Company and Bluehand deals at arm’s length. Neither Bluehand or its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such interest. Contact information for Bluehand is as follows: email: info@bluehandconsulting.ch; mailing address: Bartholoméplatz 3, 7310 Bad Ragaz, Switzerland; phone: +41 764802584.

On Behalf of the Company,

Jonathan Richards, Chief Executive Officer

Website: kingcopperdiscovery.com

Address: #1507 – 1030 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3M5.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact +1 604 229 5208 or via info@kingcopperdiscovery.com.

About King Copper Discovery Corp and Our Projects: King Copper is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on the Colquemayo gold-copper project in South America. The Company is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper-silver discoveries.

