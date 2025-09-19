Gourmet Food Market Size to Reach USD 702.11 Billion by 2030, Driven by Premiumization and Culinary Innovation, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, September 19, 2025 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the gourmet food market is gaining strong momentum, valued at USD 523.47 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 702.11 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6%. The gourmet food market growth is supported by rising disposable incomes, shifting consumer preferences toward premium dining, and the increasing demand for authentic, artisanal products. Global trends such as the expansion of digital retail platforms, the influence of culinary tourism, and the surge in gourmet-ready meals are accelerating adoption across demographics.

Consumers are increasingly trading mass-produced foods for gourmet alternatives that emphasize provenance, craftsmanship, and healthier choices. Digital transformation, including blockchain-enabled supply chains, is enhancing transparency and building trust around authenticity. At the same time, the rise of at-home meal kits, streaming culinary media, and food-centric travel experiences is making gourmet products more accessible and aspirational. With Europe leading in maturity and Asia-Pacific positioned as the fastest-growing region, the industry is set to redefine global dining preferences over the next decade.

Gourmet Food Market Outlook: Emerging Trends and Growth Insights

Lifestyle Shifts Fueling Premium Choices

Even with rising prices squeezing budgets, more people are choosing premium foods that feel special and authentic. In the GCC, higher incomes are fueling demand for gourmet snacks and sweets, while in Brazil, households spend nearly a fifth of their income on food, often picking upscale options. For younger shoppers especially, premium foods are a way to express identity and build loyalty to brands with a story or artisanal touch. Across Latin America, people still look for value but aspire to treat themselves, suggesting this trend will last as long as jobs and wages keep growing.

Expansion of Specialized Retail Channels

Retailers are rethinking how they reach shoppers to tap into the growing gourmet food market. Big grocers are carving out premium aisles, while specialty stores move into wealthy and urban areas, Eataly, for instance, has even branched into the suburbs. Large retailers like Target are using both stores and online channels to boost gourmet sales, showing that customers are eager to explore. The challenge now is balancing engaging in-store experiences with smart inventory management to keep products fresh and waste low.

Culinary Tourism and Media Influence

Food is becoming a key driver of both travel and everyday cooking, with once-rare ingredients now reaching a wider audience. In Asia-Pacific, which makes up nearly 40% of global culinary tourism spend, travelers are drawn to local flavors and traditions. At home, cooking shows and social media inspire people to try restaurant-style dishes themselves, boosting demand for specialty items like single-origin spices, heritage grains, and regional cheeses. Celebrity chefs help bridge cultures by making new cuisines approachable, while younger generations, especially millennials and Gen Z, eagerly fuel this cycle of discovery and purchase through digital content and storytelling.

Online Gourmet Marketplaces Gain Momentum

E-commerce is reshaping the gourmet food market by opening national and global doors for small producers. Online premium baskets drive up order values, making delivery worthwhile for shoppers who value convenience. Smart algorithms and curated selections help niche products get discovered, but long-term growth will hinge on strong cold-chain logistics, solid infrastructure, and customers’ willingness to pay extra for authenticity and ease.

Gourmet Food Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Gourmet Cheese

Gourmet Chocolate and Confectionery

Gourmet Meat and Seafood

Gourmet Sauces and Condiments

Gourmet Snacks

Gourmet Oils and Vinegars

Gourmet Ready Meals

By Category

Free From Products

Conventional Products

By Price Tier

Premium

Ultra-premium/Luxury

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail/E-commerce

Other Off-Trade Channels

Regional Insights

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

Evolving Competitive Dynamics

The gourmet food market features a blend of multinational corporations and artisanal independents. Global players such as Nestlé, Mondelez, and The Kraft Heinz Company leverage acquisitions and large-scale distribution to strengthen their portfolios. Recent investments include Mondelez’s focus on lab-grown cocoa to secure a sustainable supply. Meanwhile, independents like Jasper Hill Farm and Valrhona are thriving by emphasizing artisanal production, certification, and ethical sourcing.

Mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships remain active across categories like chocolate, cheese, and specialty salts, with private equity increasingly acquiring boutique brands. Retailer private labels are also gaining importance, offering premium experiences while complementing established players.

